New UPI MDR framework to support innovation and investment: Assocham

The new merchant discount rate (MDR) framework for high-value UPI merchant payments will help support investment in technology and payment infrastructure while encouraging wider acceptance of digital payments, the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) said.

Nirmal K Minda, president of Assocham, said the introduction of a calibrated MDR structure for large-value UPI merchant transactions was an important step toward the long-term sustainability of India's digital payments ecosystem.

ALSO READ: UPI MDR charges: What general users need to know about the new rules "It will support continued investment in technology, infrastructure and payment acceptance networks, enabling UPI to scale further and serve consumers and businesses across the country," Minda said.

Framework to support UPI expansion

He further said the new structure would allow MDR to be distributed among different participants in the payments ecosystem. According to him, this could help expand UPI acceptance, bring more customers into the digital payments system and support the growth in transaction volumes.

He said the framework would also help UPI continue to expand while "strengthening its reach, innovation and infrastructure" across the country.

ALSO READ: UPI charges explained: What happens when you pay ₹5,000, ₹50,000 or ₹1 lakh The new MDR structure applies to eligible merchant transactions and does not mean consumers will be charged for using UPI. P2M payments up to ₹2,000 and person-to-person (P2P) transactions will continue to remain free.

How the new UPI MDR will work

From October 15, eligible P2M UPI payments above ₹2,000 will attract an MDR of 0.4 per cent. For example, a ₹3,000 payment would attract an MDR of ₹12, while a ₹50,000 payment would attract ₹200. The charge will be capped at ₹300 for payments of ₹75,000 and above.

Certain essential sectors, including railways, telecom and fuel, will have a flat ₹5 fee for eligible transactions, while capital-market transactions will have a lower MDR of 0.02 per cent.

NPCI has also clarified that consumers will continue to be able to use UPI for routine payments without paying a transaction charge. UPI application providers will not be allowed to levy platform fees or other charges on UPI payments. P2P transactions, such as transferring money to family members, friends or other individuals, will also remain free for both the sender and recipient.