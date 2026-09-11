UPI's AI protocol temporarily on hold as NPCI builds safeguards

The much-awaited launch of Unified Agentic Protocol (UAP), a new standard for artificial intelligence-led transactions on UPI, has been temporarily put on hold by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) as it awaits regulatory clearance, five people aware of the development said.

NPCI, which is developing the protocol, is expected to iron out concerns on agentic payments over the next few months before seeking approval again, according to two of the persons cited above. RBI clearance is needed for the protocol.

The focus is on user protection, mapping actual risks from potential liabilities when agents go rogue, and governance standards around evolving technologies like these.

“Building the protocol is a process and some concerns have to be ironed out completely before rolling it out. That will happen over the next few months and regulatory approval will be sought. The ongoing work is a step in the right direction because India needs its own protocol for payments,” said one of the persons quoted above.

The launch was scheduled to happen at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai on Thursday. The decision to hold the launch of the agentic standard was communicated to the payments technology industry late Wednesday, the persons quoted above said.

An email sent to NPCI on Thursday seeking comments for the story remained unanswered till press time.

UAP could place the country among the first to build national infrastructure for agentic payments. This comes as India already built and scaled a dominant rail for digital payments, UPI.

“There is also a need for appropriate prescribed guidelines for agentic payments for the industry to follow. A lot of what happens today has been designed keeping human users in mind, including guidelines and regulations. When a new member starts initiating and authorising transactions, we need to have enforceable guidelines for that,” a second person said.

The proposed protocol is being designed to create a trusted, common, interoperable infrast­ructure through which AI agents can be registered, verified, and authorised to transact across the UPI ecosystem without changing the underlying rails of the payments system.

UPI’s trust architecture was built around human users and their devices. But as AI agents become capable of shopping, booking services, and making purchases on behalf of users in the future, payment systems would be required to establish not only who the user is, but also whether their agent is legitimate and is authorised to act, the limits of that authority and who is accountable if it exceeds them.

UAP is being designed to validate that trust.

With a potential UAP around the corner, low-value, frequent purchases could likely be the first to be automated by users.

In India, Pine Labs has rolled out an agentic protocol called P3P, whereas global card networks such as Visa and Mastercard are developing standards such as Trusted Agent Protocol (TAP) and Agent Pay Acceptance Framework respectively.