West Asia conflict may turn into demand shock: RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday cautioned that the ongoing conflict in West Asia could evolve into a demand shock over the medium term if supply chain disruptions persist.

What is RBI’s key concern?

Malhotra said the economy is currently facing a supply shock, but delays in restoring supply chains could amplify its impact.

“Overall, the initial supply shock can potentially transform into a demand shock over the medium term if the restoration of supply chains is delayed,” he said.

What are the risks to India’s economy?

The RBI governor outlined multiple transmission channels through which the conflict could affect India:

Elevated crude oil prices could raise imported inflation and widen the current account deficit

Disruptions in energy, fertilisers and commodities may impact industry, agriculture and services, reducing output

Heightened uncertainty and risk aversion could affect liquidity, consumption and investment

Weaker global growth may dampen exports and remittance flows

Spillovers from global financial markets could tighten domestic financial conditions and raise borrowing costs

What is the global backdrop?

The warning comes even as the United States and Iran have agreed to a temporary two-week ceasefire, contingent on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has indicated safe passage through the Strait during this period, while discussions are underway on operational arrangements.

What did RBI say on resilience?

Despite the risks, Malhotra said India’s macroeconomic fundamentals are stronger than in previous crises and relative to many other economies.

He noted that this provides greater resilience to withstand external shocks.

What is RBI’s policy stance?

The remarks came alongside the RBI’s monetary policy decision, where the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously voted to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent for the second consecutive time.

“The MPC opined that the intensity and the duration of the conflict and the resultant damage to the energy and other infrastructure add risk to the inflation and growth outlooks,” Malhotra said.

He added that the committee chose to “wait and watch” evolving conditions while retaining a neutral stance to maintain flexibility in responding to future developments.