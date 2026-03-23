West Asia war, fresh US trade probes fuel market volatility: RBI bulletin

The conflict in West Asia and fresh trade investigations by the US have resulted in increased volatility in the global markets, the RBI bulletin said on Monday.

India's foreign exchange reserves remain adequate to provide a cushion against external shocks, said an article on the state of the economy published in the bulletin.

The second advance estimates of GDP for 2025-26 indicate sustained resilience of the Indian economy, it noted.

"High-frequency indicators signal towards economic activity gaining momentum in February," the article said.

It further said CPI headline inflation picked up in February on account of food and beverages.

System liquidity has remained comfortable, and the total flow of financial resources to the commercial sector rose, with a rise in financing from both the bank and non-bank sources, it added.

The central bank, however, said views expressed in the article are those of the authors and do not represent the views of the Reserve Bank of India.