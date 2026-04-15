Wednesday, April 15, 2026 | 10:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / ₹1 crore goal decoded: How much you must invest every month

₹1 crore goal decoded: How much you must invest every month

SIP strategy: ₹37,000-₹50,000 monthly can build ₹1 crore in a decade

mutual fund, SIP, systematic investment plans

₹1 crore SIP plan, SIP investment strategy India, how to build 1 crore in 10 years, mutual fund SIP calculator India, equity mutual funds long term, step up SIP strategy, SIP vs lumpsum India, monthly SIP amount for 1 crore, wealth creation through S

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 10:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

For most investors, ₹1 crore is not just a number—it’s a milestone. It represents financial security, a home down payment, or simply the confidence that money is working for you. The good news: building this corpus in 10 years is not a fantasy. The bad news: it’s not easy—and it demands discipline more than brilliance.
 
According to an analysis by Value Research, the path to ₹1 crore is surprisingly straightforward in theory—but demanding in practice.
 
The math is simple—but not easy
 
Let’s start with the core number.
 
Assuming a 10% annual return, which is a reasonable long-term expectation from equity mutual funds, an investor needs to invest roughly:
 

Also Read

US, Iran, talks

West Asia war: Trump says conflict 'close to over' amid Hormuz blockade

Q4 results today

Q4 result: ICICI Lombard, Reliance Industrial Infra, 12 others on April 15

Donald Trump, Trump

Iran war 'very close' to ending, but US operations not yet complete: Trump

hot, summer, heat, heat waves

Mercury set to rise across India; temperatures in Delhi may hit 40°C

Stock Market LIVE updates

Why short-term market volatility rarely changes the long-term view

 
 ₹50,000 per month via SIP for 10 years
 
If returns improve, the required SIP drops:
 
At 12% return → ₹45,000/month
At 14% return → ₹41,000/month
At 16% return → ₹37,000/month
 
Below is a table by Value Research showing how much you would ideally need to invest each month to reach the Rs 1 crore target, depending on your return expectations.
   
This is the first reality check:
 
 The goal is achievable—but requires meaningful monthly commitment
 
Why equity mutual funds are central to the plan
 
For a 10-year goal, the strategy leans heavily on equities.
 
That’s because:
 
Fixed-income products rarely generate double-digit returns
Inflation erodes low-return investments
Equities offer inflation-beating, long-term growth potential
 
Which mutual funds should you choose? According to Value Research,  for a 10-year horizon, equity mutual funds are the natural choice. While volatile in the short term, equity funds deliver superior, inflation-beating returns over longer horizons, making them suitable for meeting an ambitious target of Rs 1 crore. 
 
A straightforward portfolio could look like this: 
   
Flexi-cap funds (core holding): These funds invest across well-established companies and should form the stable backbone of your portfolio. 
 
Mid-cap fund (growth booster): Mid-cap funds carry more volatility but have historically delivered strong returns over longer periods. 
 
Small-cap fund (optional, for higher risk appetite): Only add this if you can stomach sharper short-term swings.
 
"A simple split, say 50 per cent in a flexi-cap fund and 25 per cent each in mid-cap and small-cap funds, keeps things manageable without over-complicating matters," said the Value Research note.
 
The real driver: Consistency, not timing
 
One of the biggest misconceptions in investing is that returns drive wealth.
 
In reality, for goals like ₹1 crore:
 
 Consistency matters more than returns—especially in the early years
 
In the first 5–7 years:
 
Most of your corpus comes from your own contributions
Compounding plays a limited role
 
It’s only in the later years that:
 
Returns begin to accelerate
Compounding starts doing the heavy lifting
 
This is why stopping SIPs during market volatility can derail the entire plan.
 
The smarter strategy: Step-up SIPs
 
Here’s where the strategy becomes more realistic.
 
Instead of committing ₹50,000 from day one, investors can use a step-up SIP:
 
Start with a lower amount
Increase it annually (say 5–10%) as income grows
 
This aligns investing with career growth and:
 
Reduces initial burden
Accelerates wealth creation over time
 
Even a modest annual increase can significantly reduce the starting SIP required.
 
Why not lumpsum? 
"Rather than putting in a large sum all at once, a SIP spreads your investments across market conditions; you buy more units when markets are down and fewer when they are up. This is rupee cost averaging in action, and it works quietly in your favour over time.
 
The bigger risk with a lumpsum is timing. If you invest a large amount right before a market correction, your portfolio takes an immediate hit and can take months (or sometimes years) to recover. A SIP sidesteps this entirely, since your money enters the market gradually, smoothing out the peaks and troughs," said the Value Research note.
 

More From This Section

loans, borrowers, women

Credit cards double, gold loans rise, education loans halve: India's shift

Mutual funds

Flexicap funds: Look for consistency of return, resilience during downturnpremium

personal loan

'Data economy' of loans: What lenders look for beyond credit scores, income

Tax Saving, Personal Finance, Investment

Borrowing among Indians up 44%! Household liabilities at decade high

retirement homes, senior citizens

Fixed deposit rates for senior citizens at 6.8-8.25%: Check April offers

Topics : SIP investment BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayQ4 Results TodayWipro Q4 Results PreviewGold and Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather UpdateCBSE Result 2026 on DigilockerFixed Deposit Rate for Senior CitizenPersonal Finance