12%, 9% or ₹1,800 PF? How to choose which option is best for your salary

With companies beginning to implement the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, 2026 alongside the Code on Wages, 2019 and the Code on Social Security, 2020, many employees are being asked to choose how much they want to contribute towards their Provident Fund (PF).

If your employer has given you the option of contributing 12 per cent of applicable wages, 9 per cent of applicable wages or a flat ₹1,800 per month, the decision could affect not only your retirement savings but also your monthly take-home salary.

Here's how to decide which option suits you best.

Why are employers offering multiple PF options?

The Employees' Provident Fund Scheme, 2026 replaces the EPF Scheme, 1952 and aligns provident fund contributions with the revised definition of "wages" under the labour codes. While employers continue to comply with statutory PF requirements, some companies are allowing employees to choose a lower contribution based on their financial needs.

Which option gives you the highest retirement savings?

If your priority is building a retirement corpus, continuing with the 12 per cent contribution remains the best option.

A higher contribution means more money is invested in your EPF account every month, where it earns annual interest declared by the EPFO. Thanks to long-term compounding, even a small reduction in monthly contributions can translate into a significantly smaller corpus over a 25-30 year career.

"Employees opting for 12 per cent of applicable wages continue to benefit from higher retirement savings and greater compounding over time. For instance, an employee earning applicable wages of ₹60,000 would contribute ₹7,200 per month, with a corresponding employer contribution (subject to statutory provisions), leading to a significantly larger retirement corpus over a 25-30-year career. This option is generally more suitable for employees with stable financial commitments and a long investment horizon," explained Rohitaashv Sinha, Partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.

Is 9 per cent a better middle path?

For many employees, the 9 per cent option could offer the right balance.

You'll receive a higher monthly salary than under the 12 per cent option while continuing to save regularly for retirement. "The 9 per cent contribution offers a middle path by increasing monthly take-home pay while maintaining meaningful retirement savings. Using the same example of ₹60,000 applicable wages, the employee contribution would reduce to ₹5,400 per month, resulting in an additional ₹1,800 in monthly disposable income. This may be appropriate for employees balancing ongoing financial obligations, such as home loans, education expenses, or childcare costs," said Sinha.

This may suit employees who are:

Repaying a home loan

Building an emergency fund

Investing through SIPs in equity mutual funds

Managing children's education expenses

However, you'll need to ensure that the additional take-home pay is actually invested. Otherwise, you could end up compromising your retirement corpus without creating wealth elsewhere.

Should anyone choose the ₹1,800 option?

The flat ₹1,800 contribution is likely to maximise your monthly take-home salary.

However, financial planners generally view this option as suitable only for employees who have a clear investment strategy outside EPF.

For example, if you consistently invest the additional salary in diversified equity mutual funds, the National Pension System (NPS) or other long-term assets, the lower PF contribution may still work in your favour depending on your risk appetite.

If the extra money simply gets spent, however, your retirement savings could take a significant hit over time. "The flat ₹1,800 per month option maximises immediate cash flow but substantially reduces long-term retirement accumulation, particularly for higher-income employees. While it may be suitable for individuals nearing retirement, those facing temporary financial constraints, or employees who already have diversified retirement investments, younger employees should carefully evaluate the opportunity cost of lower PF contributions, as they would forgo the benefits of long-term compounding," said Sinha.

Ultimately, the most suitable option depends on an employee's age, income level, financial commitments, risk appetite, and retirement planning strategy. Employees should assess whether the additional monthly liquidity outweighs the reduction in retirement savings, as decisions made today can have a significant impact on long-term financial security. Employers, in turn, should complement such flexibility with financial awareness initiatives so that employees make informed choices rather than selecting an option solely to maximise take-home pay.

The biggest question: Will you get the difference as salary?

"Under the EPF framework, the standard contribution rate is generally 12 per cent of eligible wages for both the employer and the employee. The flexi contribution options are intended to apply only in specified cases and are not the default contribution mechanism. This is the question many employees are asking.

Where an eligible employee opts for a lower contribution rate under the flexi scheme, such as 9 per cent or a fixed contribution option where permitted, the employer's EPF contribution is correspondingly reduced in line with the applicable scheme. Accordingly, the balance between the standard 12 per cent contribution and the reduced contribution is not required to be paid separately by the employer, as the flexi scheme itself reduces the applicable statutory contribution rate," said Sinha.

Employees should not assume that choosing a lower PF contribution will automatically increase their take-home salary. According to Sinha, the flexi contribution mechanism reduces the employer's statutory PF obligation itself. As a result, if an eligible employee opts for a 9 per cent contribution or a fixed contribution where permitted, the employer is only required to contribute that reduced amount.

The balance between the standard 12 per cent contribution and the lower contribution is not required to be paid separately as salary under the EPF Scheme, 2026. Whether an employer chooses to retain the employee's CTC and redistribute the difference to another salary component will depend on its compensation policy and employment contract, rather than the EPF law.

Which option should you choose?

Employees may increase, reduce or discontinue their additional voluntary contributions when their financial priorities change. “They should evaluate whether voluntary PF contributions align with their retirement and cash-flow needs,” says Puneet Gupta, partner – people advisory services-tax, EY India. Your choice should depend on your financial goals.

Choose 12 per cent if:

Retirement is your top priority.

You don't need additional monthly cash flow.

You prefer disciplined, low-risk savings.

Choose 9 per cent if:

You want slightly higher take-home pay.

You have other financial goals but still want meaningful retirement savings.

You'll invest the additional income elsewhere.

Choose ₹1,800 if:

You need maximum liquidity today.

You have the discipline to invest the difference yourself.

You're comfortable taking greater responsibility for your retirement planning.

Before making your choice, ask your HR department one important question:

If I opt for a lower PF contribution, will the reduction in the employer's PF contribution be added back to my salary while keeping my CTC unchanged?

The answer could make a significant difference to both your monthly income and your long-term wealth.