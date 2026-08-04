125% price gains, higher rental yields: India's housing hotspots outperform

Residential properties across India's biggest cities have delivered a rare double win since 2019—prices have surged by as much as 125% while rental yields have simultaneously improved by up to 100 basis points, signalling that homes are increasingly generating stronger cash flows even as they become more valuable.

An analysis by ANAROCK Research of the country's top 11 housing markets shows that rising home prices are no longer eroding rental returns—a trend that traditionally weighed on residential investments. Instead, improving rental demand has kept pace with soaring capital values.

Noida and Gurugram emerge as the biggest wealth creators

Among the cities analysed, Noida delivered the highest capital appreciation.

Average residential prices more than doubled from ₹4,795 per sq ft in 2019 to ₹10,780 per sq ft in the second quarter of 2026, representing 125% growth. At the same time, rental yields improved from 3.2% to 3.9%, an increase of 70 basis points.

Gurugram followed closely. Property prices climbed 117%, rising from ₹6,150 per sq ft to ₹13,350 per sq ft, while rental yields strengthened from 3.5% to 4.3%.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad deliver the best rental growth

Bengaluru and Hyderabad exemplify this double-engine’s power to boost housing demand, with strong economic and employment ecosystems driving both capital appreciation and rental values growth. These two Southern cities recorded the sharpest rental yield gains between 2019 to Q2 2026, even as capital value appreciation kept pace in both the cities:

In Bengaluru, capital prices jumped from Rs 4,975 per sq. ft. in 2019 to Rs 9,450 per sq. ft. in Q2 2026 - 90% growth. In the same period, rental yields rose from 3.6% to 4.6% - a 100-basis-point gain.

Hyderabad also recorded strong capital appreciation, with prices increasing from Rs 4,195 per sq. ft. to Rs 8,090 per sq. ft. - a 93% gain in this period. Rental yields also rose 100-bps - from 2.6% to 3.6%

Even mature markets are paying better

The trend was not confined to emerging residential hotspots.

Mumbai recorded 64% capital appreciation, with average prices increasing from ₹17,845 per sq ft in 2019 to ₹29,270 per sq ft by Q2 2026. During the same period, rental yields improved from 3.5% to 4.3%, an increase of 80 basis points.

Delhi, despite relatively modest 47% capital appreciation, saw one of the sharpest improvements in rental returns. Rental yields rose from 2.2% to 3.2%, a gain of 100 basis points.

“India’s residential market offering up this dual-returns investment proposition is, quite literally, the best of both worlds for investors - particularly at a time when residential capital values have risen sharply across the leading cities,” said A Navi Mumbai and Thane also posted healthy gains, with property prices rising 71% and 63%, respectively, while rental yields improved by 80 basis points in both markets.

“India’s residential market offering up this dual-returns investment proposition is, quite literally, the best of both worlds for investors - particularly at a time when residential capital values have risen sharply across the leading cities,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group.