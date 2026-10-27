₹152 cr per home: Naman Xana records Mumbai's biggest average ticket size

Three homes at Naman Xana in Mumbai were sold for a combined ₹456 crore in the first half of FY27, translating into an average transaction value of about ₹152 crore per home — the highest among the city’s top 10 luxury residential projects, according to a report by Lighthouse Luxury, powered by property registration intelligence platform Zapkey.

Naman Xana is an ultra-luxury residential skyscraper located on Worli Seaface in Mumbai, developed by the Shree Naman Group and designed by Talati & Partners LLP. It has gained national prominence for setting records as one of India's most expensive residential real estate projects.

Godrej Trilogy Seafront tops sales at ₹1,199 crore

Godrej Trilogy Seafront in Mumbai’s Worli emerged as the city’s top project by registered luxury home sales value in the first half of FY27, with 54 homes sold for a combined ₹1,199 crore between April and September 2026, said the report.

Oberoi Elysian ranked second, recording sales of ₹899 crore across 67 homes, while Rustomjee Crown came third with ₹622 crore from 51 homes.

The top 10 projects together recorded home sales worth ₹6,116 crore across 496 transactions during the six-month period. The projects were ranked by the total value of registered home sales, rather than the number of units sold.

Top 10 projects record ₹6,116 crore in sales

Godrej Trilogy Seafront led the list, with an average transaction value of ₹22.2 crore across its 54 registered sales.

Oberoi Elysian followed with an average price of ₹13.4 crore, while Rustomjee Crown recorded an average transaction value of ₹12.2 crore.

Prestige Nautilus registered 18 home sales worth ₹571 crore, translating into an average price of ₹31.7 crore, the highest among the 10 projects after Naman Xana. Lodha The Park recorded 76 transactions worth ₹563 crore, with an average price of ₹7.4 crore.

Runwal Raaya recorded sales worth ₹550 crore across 36 homes, while Naman Xana registered three transactions worth ₹456 crore. The latter’s average transaction value stood at approximately ₹152 crore per home, the highest among the top 10 projects.

Source: Maharashtra IGR registration records Oberoi Sky City and Bombay Realty Island City Center each recorded ₹422 crore in registered sales. Godrej Reserve rounded out the list with ₹412 crore.

Average prices vary sharply across projects

The figures show considerable variation in average transaction values among Mumbai’s leading luxury residential projects. Naman Xana’s three registered transactions averaged around ₹152 crore each, while Prestige Nautilus recorded an average of ₹31.7 crore.

Godrej Trilogy Seafront’s average transaction value was ₹22.2 crore, compared with ₹13.4 crore at Oberoi Elysian and ₹12.2 crore at Rustomjee Crown.

At the other end of the top 10, Godrej Reserve recorded an average price of ₹5.7 crore, while Oberoi Sky City averaged ₹6.7 crore.

The report covers registered residential sale transactions in the Mumbai region priced at ₹5 crore or more during the six months. Values reflect recorded consideration and exclude stamp duty, registration fees and GST. The data may be revised as delayed registrations are recorded.