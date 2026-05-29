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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / ₹16 lakh/month: Sonakshi Sinha leases Bandra flat to Kuwait Consul General

₹16 lakh/month: Sonakshi Sinha leases Bandra flat to Kuwait Consul General

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has leased out her luxury apartment in Mumbai's upscale Bandra West locality to the Consulate General of the State of Kuwait for an annual rent of ₹1.92 crore

Sonakshi Sinha

Bandra Realty Boom: Sonakshi Sinha Bags ₹1.92 Crore Annual Rent from Kuwait Consulate

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 3:15 PM IST

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In one of the most high-profile luxury residential deals of the year, Bollywood actress Sonakshi S. Sinha has leased her sprawling Bandra West apartment to the Consulate General for the State of Kuwait for a monthly rent of Rs 16 lakh. 
 
Official property registration documents finalized on May 25, 2026, reveal that the sea-facing premium flat, located on the 26th floor of the ultra-luxury residential tower 81 Aureate on K.C. Marg, has been secured as the official residence for the Kuwaiti Consul General, as per documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a data-driven real estate firm.
 
The ocean-view skyscraper is well-known for housing corporate tycoons and high-profile celebrities. According to the registered Leave and License agreement, the flat features a massive carpet area of 4,350 square feet, along with an additional 27-square-foot dedicated servant’s toilet area.  
 
 
The Rent Breakdown
The financial details of the transaction reflect the premium real estate values commanding Mumbai's Reclamation zone

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Monthly Rental: The Consulate will pay  ₹16,00,000 (Sixteen Lakh Rupees) per month.  
Annual Total: The aggregate rental yield for the 12-month tenure amounts to ₹1,92,00,000 .  
Payment Terms: Under the diplomatic agreement, the total annual consideration of ₹1.92 crore was paid by the licensee completely in advance at the time of the execution of the agreement.   
 
Diplomatic Use and Conditions
The luxury flat has been rented specifically to serve as the residential accommodation for His Excellency Emad Abdul Aziz Al-Kharaz (the Consul General for the State of Kuwait in Mumbai), alongside his family members and personal servant staff. 
 
Given his diplomatic status, the Consul General's office requested and was granted an exemption from personal appearance at the local Sub-Registrar office for the registration under Section 88 of the Indian Registration Act, 1908.
 
The lease features a strict 12-month lock-in period, officially commencing on June 7, 2026, and running through to its expiration on June 6, 2027.  
 
As per the contractual terms, Sonakshi Sinha will continue to bear the standard society maintenance charges, municipal taxes, and water taxes. On the other hand, the Kuwaiti Consulate is contractually obligated to pay all day-to-day Common Area Maintenance (CAM) and utility bills—including electricity, high-speed Wi-Fi, satellite cable, telephone connections, and regular cleaning of the premium premises.  
 

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 3:15 PM IST

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