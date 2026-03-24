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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / ₹2.9 cr flats: Shapoorji Pallonji launches 137-unit project in Santacruz

₹2.9 cr flats: Shapoorji Pallonji launches 137-unit project in Santacruz

Premium housing push continues as SPRE launches project near BKC

BKC

Spread across approximately 0.5 acres, Nine Arcs will comprise 137 residential units and 9 commercial units.

Sunainaa Chadha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

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Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) has strengthened its presence in Mumbai’s premium housing market with the launch of Nine Arcs, a design-led residential project in Santacruz East.
The project, priced from ₹2.99 crore onwards, marks another push by the developer into the mid-to-premium housing segment, where demand from professionals and investors remains strong.
 
The development offers 2- and 3-bed residences, with sizes ranging from approximately 671 square feet to 1338 square feet, each complemented by generous private decks that enhance natural light, ventilation, and everyday comfort.
 
The development will feature curated lifestyle amenities, thoughtfully designed across the rooftop and podium levels. Designed to deliver a holistic lifestyle experience, the project is anchored by a curated rooftop ecosystem that includes an infinity-edge swimming pool, sky bar, rooftop jogging track, multipurpose lawn, barbecue areas, kids' play zones, and dedicated leisure spaces, creating an elevated environment for relaxation and social engagement.
 
 
Project details and pricing

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Spread across 0.5 acres, Nine Arcs will feature:
 
  • 137 residential units
  • 9 commercial units
  • 2- and 3-BHK homes ranging from 671 sq ft to 1,338 sq ft
 
The development also includes curated retail spaces, aimed at offering everyday convenience within the residential complex.
 
Design-led positioning
 
Positioned as a “design-first” development, the 14-storey tower draws inspiration from European neo-classical architecture, with a focus on symmetry, proportion and visual rhythm.
 
A key highlight is its curved façade, created through extended private decks across apartments—offering both aesthetic appeal and functional outdoor space, while enhancing natural light and ventilation.
 
Location advantage drives demand
 
  • Santacruz East has emerged as a high-potential residential pocket due to its:
  • Proximity to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)
  • Connectivity via Western Express Highway and Santacruz-Chembur Link Road
  • Upcoming and existing metro links
 
The micro-market’s central location allows easy access to both South Mumbai and western suburbs, making it attractive for senior professionals and business owners.
 
Amenities and lifestyle offering
 
The project will offer a range of premium amenities, including:
  • Infinity-edge swimming pool
  • Rooftop jogging track
  • Sky bar and leisure zones
  • Kids’ play areas and multipurpose lawns
 
Market context: Premium demand holds firm
 
The launch comes at a time when premium and luxury housing demand in Mumbai remains resilient, supported by:
 
  • Strong end-user demand
  • Limited supply of branded developments
  • Healthy rental yields in central locations
  • Santacruz East, in particular, is seeing rising interest due to its strategic location and relatively constrained supply.
 
Developer expansion continues
 
The Nine Arcs launch is part of SPRE’s broader expansion strategy. The company has recently launched projects across:
 
  • Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Mulund, Thane)
  • Pune
  • Howrah
 

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

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