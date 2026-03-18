₹2 lakh MBA? Accenture bets on affordable AI degrees for new-age careers

Accenture—through its acquired learning platform Udacity—has launched a fully accredited MBA programme focused on the AI economy that can be completed for under ₹2 lakh, a fraction of the cost of traditional MBA degrees.

At a time when private MBA programmes in India can cost anywhere between ₹4 lakh and ₹25 lakh, the new offering positions itself as a high-return, low-cost alternative, particularly for young professionals looking to pivot into high-growth tech roles.

The launch comes against the backdrop of a rapidly changing job market shaped by artificial intelligence.

"As AI continues to redefine the global workforce, the need for leaders who can bridge the gap between technology and business strategy has never been more critical,” said Kishore Durg, global lead of Accenture LearnVantage. “This innovative MBA programme directly addresses the advanced skills crisis by providing an affordable, accredited path for the next generation of AI product leaders. By democratising access to high-quality education, we are helping both individuals and organisations unlock the full potential of the AI economy."

For the first time, learners can earn an MBA degree built around Udacity’s hallmark project-based curriculum at a fraction of the cost of traditional MBA programmes. Degrees are awarded by Woolf, a global leader in higher education innovation, and are recognised through the European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System (ECTS) across more than 60 countries—including the U.S., Canada, Australia, and 43 European nations.

Why this matters now

The launch comes against the backdrop of a rapidly changing job market shaped by artificial intelligence.

According to Accenture’s research, 59% of executives believe AI automation is already reducing entry-level opportunities, even as companies struggle to fully adopt AI at scale—only 32% report enterprise-wide success.

This mismatch has created a clear opportunity: professionals who can bridge the gap between technology and business strategy are increasingly in demand.

And that’s where the new MBA is targeted.

What the programme offers

The programme is a Master of Business Administration degree with a focus on AI product management, a field emerging as one of the fastest-growing roles in tech.

Key highlights include:

Cost: Less than ₹2 lakh

Duration: Around 18 months

Format: Flexible, self-paced learning

Curriculum: Project-based, built with inputs from companies like Google, Microsoft and AWS

Accreditation: Degree awarded by Woolf University, recognised across 60+ countries through the European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System (ECTS)

Unlike traditional MBAs, the course emphasises hands-on learning, requiring students to complete real-world projects rather than relying solely on classroom theory.

Why AI product management?

Product management has long been one of the most sought-after roles for MBA graduates. But in the AI era, the role is evolving rapidly.

AI product managers—who sit at the intersection of business, technology and data—are now among the most in-demand professionals, with job openings rising nearly 90% last year.

More importantly for aspirants, these roles can command up to 36% higher salaries compared to traditional product management roles.

What it means for students

For Indian students and early-career professionals, the biggest barrier to an MBA has traditionally been cost.

A ₹10–20 lakh investment often requires loans, career breaks and years of financial recovery. This new model flips that equation.

At under ₹2 lakh, the programme lowers the financial risk, allowing professionals to upskill without stepping away from their careers.

It also introduces flexibility—students can pursue the programme alongside their jobs, thanks to its modular, online structure.

What it means for the job market

Increasingly, companies are prioritising skills over degrees, particularly in fast-evolving domains like AI.

By combining an accredited MBA with practical, portfolio-based learning, the programme aims to produce job-ready professionals who can contribute immediately.

“As AI continues to redefine the global workforce, the need for leaders who can bridge technology and business has never been greater,” said Kishore Durg of Accenture LearnVantage.

A broader push into AI education

The MBA launch is part of Accenture’s larger $1 billion investment in its learning platform LearnVantage, aimed at building AI capabilities across individuals and organisations.

It also follows the success of Udacity’s earlier AI-focused master’s programme, which attracted over 1,500 learners in its first cohort, signalling strong demand for specialised, high-ROI education.