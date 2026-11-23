Mulshi, a scenic destination near Pune that has increasingly attracted celebrity investors and affluent property buyers, is getting a new entrant in the ultra-luxury housing market. The founders of Machan Resorts are entering residential real estate with Aqua Vie, a ₹600-crore private estate community on the banks of Lake Mulshi, as the region gains visibility following land purchases by Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Manoj Bajpayee.

Spread across 26 acres, the project will comprise 26 private estates, including 17 one-acre estates and nine half-acre estates. The development has an estimated retail value of over ₹600 crore, making it a high-value addition to Mulshi's emerging luxury second-home market.

While the developers have not disclosed individual property prices, the estimated project value translates into a blended average of over ₹23 crore per estate, based on 26 units. Actual prices are likely to vary depending on estate size, location and specifications.

The project marks the expansion of the promoters from nature-led hospitality into luxury residential real estate after more than 16 years of operating The Machan. It is entirely family-funded and has received registration from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA).

Celebrity acquisitions bring Mulshi into the spotlight

Mulshi has attracted attention this year following a series of high-profile land transactions.

In April 2026, actor Ranbir Kapoor acquired four adjoining land parcels spanning approximately 25.7 acres in Pimpri village in Mulshi taluka for ₹16.42 crore. The transactions were registered on April 30, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

In August, actor Manoj Bajpayee purchased approximately 4.45 acres of agricultural land in Tailbail village in Mulshi taluka for ₹1.37 crore. The transaction was registered on August 25, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

These transactions have brought renewed attention to Mulshi as a destination for large land holdings, private retreats and second homes. However, the celebrity acquisitions involved land parcels and should not be directly compared with the proposed retail value of developed, managed luxury estates at Aqua Vie.

What does ₹600 crore buy?

Aqua Vie is being positioned as a low-density, fully managed residential community rather than a conventional plotted development.

Of the 26 estates, 17 will measure one acre each, while the remaining nine will span half an acre. Each residence is planned to offer views of Lake Mulshi, with the development designed around the existing landscape.

The project will also offer hospitality-led services, including a permanent concierge team responsible for housekeeping, horticulture, maintenance, engineering and resident services.

Shared facilities will include a clubhouse, café, wellness spaces, botanical gardens, children's play areas, dedicated spaces for senior citizens and a dog park. Nearly two kilometres of walking and jogging trails and an amphitheatre overlooking the lake are also planned.

The community is designed to be car-free beyond individual residences, with residents expected to use bicycles, golf carts or walk within the development.

Focus on sustainability and managed living

The development is being planned around more than 6,000 existing trees, natural watercourses and the site's sloping terrain. The promoters say the master plan will preserve existing trees, protect natural streams and retain the contours of the land rather than extensively reshaping the landscape.

Aqua Vie is also being developed as a carbon-neutral community, with planned measures including passive cooling, native landscaping, solar power generation with battery storage, and water and waste management systems. The project is pursuing Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) and LEED certifications.

Every residence will have full-fibre connectivity and smart-home infrastructure.

Residents will additionally have access to The Machan Resort & Spa, Lake Mulshi, which is being developed on the hillside overlooking the community. The offering will include access to its restaurants, wellness facilities and hospitality amenities.

"Aqua Vie came from our guests. For years, they asked us to build private Machan homes with the same connection to nature and the same standard of care. We waited until we found the right land on the banks of Lake Mulshi. Aqua Vie is the culmination of everything we have learned over the last sixteen years—how to build in nature, how to sustain it and how to look after people," said Varun Hooja, Partner, Machan Resorts LLP and Founder Promoter, Aqua Vie. Construction is currently underway on the first three estates, with the promoters targeting the first handovers in 2028.

The community will also have access to The Machan Resort & Spa, Lake Mulshi, which is rising on the hillside overlooking the community.