₹23 lakh top offers, ₹160 cr total pay: India's new skill-to-salary boom

Fresh graduates entering finance and analytics roles are seeing stronger salary outcomes as industry-aligned training gains traction. Imarticus Learning’s FY26 placement data shows over 4,500 hires with average fresher salaries ranging between ₹4.5 lakh and ₹6 lakh, and top offers touching ₹23 lakh.

Hiring across banking, financial services, and tech is increasingly favouring candidates with specialised skills. Imarticus Learning reported placements across firms such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Flipkart in FY26, with total salaries exceeding ₹160 crore, signalling sustained demand for trained talent in high-growth sectors.

From classroom to cash flow

The bulk of hiring came from three flagship programmes:

Certificate in Investment Banking Operations (CIBOP): 2,186 placements, with peak hiring in January 2026

Postgraduate Financial Analysis Program (PGFAP): 161 placements across 65 companies

Data Science & Analytics / Machine Learning with GenAI (PGA): 582 placements across 302 companies

These roles span high-demand sectors and employers such as Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Flipkart—names that often serve as stepping stones to higher earning potential.

The Postgraduate Program in Data Science & Analytics / Machine Learning with GenAI (PGA) placed 582 students across 302 unique hiring companies. The highest offer reached ₹23 LPA, placed at Hexagon, a global industrial analytics firm. The average CTC was ₹6 LPA for freshers, with 25.3 percent of the batch crossing ₹6 LPA and 17 students crossing ₹10 LPA.

"The education sector today needs to focus on outcomes. 4500 placements in one year, across finance, data science, and AI, with 500+ companies hiring our learners. The model is straightforward: train people in what the market actually needs, and take responsibility for the outcome," said Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and CEO of Imarticus Learning.

Across its three flagship programmes, CIBOP, PGFAP, and PGA, Imarticus Learning reported placements across a wide cross-section of employers spanning global banking, financial services, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and e-commerce. The combined hiring roster included Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo, Nomura, Societe Generale, Citi, Northern Trust, MSCI, State Street Bank, CRISIL, Hexagon, Flipkart, NTT Data, HDFC Bank, Wipro, Hitachi Energy, Pfizer, Cartesian Consulting, and Furlenco, reflecting demand for trained talent across investment operations, financial analysis, data science, analytics, and emerging AI-led roles.

India’s graduate unemployment challenge will not be solved by degrees alone. It will be solved by

Imarticus Learning is a professional education company, dedicated to bridging the skill gap through high-quality, industry-relevant education, specialised training, career assistance, and

mentorship from industry professionals. Founded in 2012 by Nikhil Barshikar and Sonya Hooja, the company aims to upskill professionals to fulfil various industries’ current and upcoming job market demands.

While top offers grabbed headlines—₹23 lakh in data science and ₹15 lakh in investment banking operations—the broader story lies in averages and distribution:

Finance freshers earned ₹4.5–6 lakh annually on average

Nearly 30% of PGFAP students crossed ₹5 lakh

A growing segment in AI and analytics crossed ₹10 lakh+

For a typical early-career professional, a ₹5–6 lakh salary can translate into: