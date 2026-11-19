Actor Aamir Khan has leased three apartments in Mumbai’s Santacruz West for a combined monthly rent of ₹38 lakh, according to property registration details dated November 12, 2026.

The apartments are located in Seasons Trimurti, on North Avenue in Santacruz West. The three units — one measuring 6,200 sq ft and two measuring 3,000 sq ft each — have a combined carpet area of 12,200 sq ft. The agreements have been signed with Seasons Avenues Properties as the licensor, according to CRE Matrix.

The largest apartment commands a monthly rent of ₹20 lakh. The other two apartments have monthly rents of ₹9 lakh each.

The combined security deposit is ₹38 lakh, equivalent to one month's rent, while the three apartments come with nine car parking spaces.

The agreements have a tenure of 48 months, beginning January 1, 2027, and ending December 31, 2030. The rent will increase by 5% annually. At the initial monthly rent, the annual rental outgo works out to ₹4.56 crore.

Assuming the 5% escalation applies at the beginning of each subsequent year, the total rent over the four-year period would be approximately ₹19.65 crore.

A growing rental commitment

The latest lease comes after Khan rented four apartments in Mumbai's Pali Hill neighbourhood in 2025 for a combined monthly rent of ₹24.5 lakh.

Those apartments are located in Wilnomona Apartments on Nargis Dutt Road. The five-year lease, registered in May 2025, runs until May 2030 and carries a 45-month lock-in period. The security deposit was reported at over ₹1.46 crore, with a 5% annual rent escalation.

Khan's move to rented accommodation in Pali Hill in 2025 was linked to the redevelopment of Virgo Cooperative Housing Society in Bandra, where he reportedly owns around 12 apartments. The redevelopment is being undertaken by Atmosphere Realty, a joint venture involving Wadhwa Group, Man Infraconstruction and Chandak Group.

Khan has also made property acquisitions in Pali Hill. In June 2024, he bought a 1,027 sq ft apartment in Bella Vista Apartments for ₹9.75 crore, according to property registration documents accessed and analysed by Square Yards. The transaction attracted stamp duty of ₹58.5 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000.