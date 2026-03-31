3 yr deal: Malaika Arora Khan gives Bandra West flat on rent for Rs 1.2 cr
Actor's three-year lease agreement in Bandra West highlights robust demand and high rental yields in Mumbai's luxury property market
Amit Kumar New Delhi
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Actor Malaika Arora Khan is set to earn around Rs 1.17 crore over the next three years by leasing out her premium Bandra West apartment, a deal that highlights the lucrative rental yields in Mumbai’s luxury housing market.
Deal structure and rental yield
According to property registration data accessed by Square Yards, the lease, registered in March, is structured over 36 months with built-in rent escalations:
First year: Rs 3.10 lakh per month
Second year: Rs 3.25 lakh per month (5 per cent increase)
Third year: Further 5 per cent escalation
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The tenant has paid a security deposit of Rs 20 lakh, along with standard duty and registration charges.
Such staggered rent escalation clauses are common in high-value leases, allowing landlords to hedge against inflation while ensuring predictable cash flows.
Why Bandra West commands premium rents
Bandra West is one of Mumbai’s most expensive rental micro-markets. Its appeal is driven by:
Proximity to commercial hubs like BKC, Lower Parel, and Andheri
Strong connectivity via the Western Express Highway and the sea link
High demand by celebrities, expatriates, and wealthy professionals
Lifestyle infrastructure, including premium dining, retail, and seafront promenades
This combination sustains both capital appreciation and rental demand, making it a preferred choice for high-net-worth investors.
Malaika Arora Khan has built a strong presence in fashion and fitness, serving as a judge on multiple television reality shows. She is associated with entrepreneurial ventures in wellness and lifestyle.
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Topics : BS Web Reports
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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 2:18 PM IST