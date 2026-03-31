3 yr deal: Malaika Arora Khan gives Bandra West flat on rent for Rs 1.2 cr

Actor Malaika Arora Khan is set to earn around Rs 1.17 crore over the next three years by leasing out her premium Bandra West apartment, a deal that highlights the lucrative rental yields in Mumbai’s luxury housing market.

Deal structure and rental yield

According to property registration data accessed by Square Yards, the lease, registered in March, is structured over 36 months with built-in rent escalations:

First year: Rs 3.10 lakh per month

Second year: Rs 3.25 lakh per month (5 per cent increase)

Third year: Further 5 per cent escalation

The tenant has paid a security deposit of Rs 20 lakh, along with standard duty and registration charges.

Such staggered rent escalation clauses are common in high-value leases, allowing landlords to hedge against inflation while ensuring predictable cash flows.

Why Bandra West commands premium rents

Bandra West is one of Mumbai’s most expensive rental micro-markets. Its appeal is driven by:

Proximity to commercial hubs like BKC, Lower Parel, and Andheri

Strong connectivity via the Western Express Highway and the sea link

High demand by celebrities, expatriates, and wealthy professionals

Lifestyle infrastructure, including premium dining, retail, and seafront promenades

This combination sustains both capital appreciation and rental demand, making it a preferred choice for high-net-worth investors.

Malaika Arora Khan has built a strong presence in fashion and fitness, serving as a judge on multiple television reality shows. She is associated with entrepreneurial ventures in wellness and lifestyle.