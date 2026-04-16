30% of Indian teens save pocket money, 70% explore earning: Report

As many as seven in 10 Indian teens are exploring ways to earn money and a third of them save their pocket money, signalling an early commitment to personal finance, said a report on Thursday.

The generation is more digitally and financially aware than older cohorts, said venture capital company Rukam Capital in “Gen Alpha Decoded: The Consumer-Brand Dynamic”, a report on how Indians aged up to 16 think about money.

Learning about money early

Gen Alpha’s financial behaviour is shaped by their parents and personal curiosity.

As many as 31 per cent of children and teenagers save most of their pocket money

25 per cent check with parents before spending

17 per cent spend quickly on small treats, reflecting impulse tendencies

14 per cent spend on digital items such as games or subscriptions

Children are learning to balance gratification with immediate rewards — a behaviour typically seen among adults, said the report.

Notably, 70 per cent of Gen Alpha Indians are curious about earning money, whether through chores, creative work or digital activities. This marks a shift from passive consumption to active participation in financial decision-making.

Income curiosity meets digital exposure

Unlike previous generations, Alpha is growing up in a “highly digital and information-rich environment”. As more than 70 per cent of Gen Alpha already has access to smartphones, exposure to content, products and monetisation ideas begins early.

This digital immersion is shaping how children perceive money:

“Earning is no longer abstract — it is visible through creators, gaming and online platforms,” said the report.

Value assessment is influenced by peer validation and online reviews

The result is a cohort that understands spending and has a basic concept of generating income.

The household as a financial training ground

Decision-making remains anchored within families as children become aware about finance and spending. Parents act as gatekeepers, especially for higher-value or recurring expenses.

Children seek family approval before making purchases and they learn by observing.

This creates a hybrid model:

Children influence choices in everyday spending

Parents retain control over larger financial decisions

Such a framework allows children to experiment within boundaries, gradually building financial judgement.

Influence without full control

Gen Alpha’s role in household consumption is expanding rapidly. The report said that 66 per cent of children influence everyday decisions, including spending on food, clothing and entertainment.

However, this influence does not translate into complete autonomy. Instead, children act as “financial participants” rather than decision-makers.

Their approach to spending also reflects strategic behaviour:

Timing requests carefully

Using reasoning to justify purchases

Revisiting decisions after initial refusal

This indicates early development of negotiation and financial reasoning skills.

Saving behaviour: Early but uneven

While the headline number, 31 per cent saving consistently, is significant, it also implies that a majority are not yet habitual savers.

This uneven adoption of saving habits reflects:

Limited income sources (primarily pocket money)

High exposure to consumption triggers

Easy access to small-ticket spending opportunities

Still, the presence of a meaningful saving segment at such a young age suggests that financial habits are forming earlier than before.

From a personal finance perspective, the findings carry long-term implications.

Earlier financial socialisation

Children are entering the financial ecosystem sooner, which could lead to more informed adults, provided guidance is structured.

Need for financial literacy tools

There is a clear opportunity for age-appropriate tools that teach saving, budgeting and responsible spending.

Digital spending risks

With a share of spending already happening online, the risk of impulsive or unmonitored transactions increases.

Behavioural imprinting

Early habits, whether saving or impulsive spending — are likely to persist into adulthood.

A shift from awareness to participation

The most important shift is conceptual. Gen Alpha is not just aware of money; it is beginning to engage with it.

The combination of earning curiosity, guided spending and early saving behaviour signals a generation that is moving from observation to participation in financial matters.

For households, this places greater responsibility on structured financial conversations. For the broader ecosystem, including educators and fintech players, it opens up a new segment that requires tailored engagement.

In effect, India’s youngest consumers are not waiting to grow up to understand money. They are already experimenting with it, within limits, but with intent.