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3rd purchase in a month: Shreya Ghoshal buys ₹21 cr flat in Santacruz

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, along with family members, has purchased a premium apartment in Mumbai's Santacruz West for ₹20.88 crore, according to property registration documents.

Shreya Ghosal

This is Ghosal's third purchase in the last one month

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 8:48 AM IST

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Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, along with her family members Sarmistha Ghoshal and Bishwajit Ghoshal, has purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Santacruz West locality for ₹20.9 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.
 
This is Ghosal's third purchase in the last one month. Earlier this month, Ghoshal bought two luxury apartments in Worli, Mumbai, for nearly ₹60 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The two flats were bought in a project named Godrej Trilogy, which is being constructed by listed real estate developer Godrej Properties.
 
The current transaction involves an apartment in “Vaayu” building on Sarojini Road, a redevelopment project by Aum Developers Realty. The deal was registered on April 24, 2026, and reflects continued demand for high-value residential properties in Mumbai’s western suburbs.The apartment  measures 2,601 sq ft along with a 299 sq ft balcony, taking the total usable space to around 2,900 sq ft.
 
 
Deal details: Large-format luxury home
 
The apartment offers:

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RERA carpet area: 2,601 sq ft
Balcony area: 299 sq ft
Total usable space: 2,900 sq ft
Car parking: 3 slots
 
The buyers listed in the transaction include:
 
Shreya Ghoshal
Mrs. Sarmistha Ghoshal
Mr. Bishwajit Ghoshal
Stamp duty crosses ₹1.25 crore
 
The transaction also generated significant revenue for the state:
 
Stamp duty paid: ₹1.25 crore
 
This aligns with the trend of high-value property deals contributing substantially to Maharashtra’s stamp duty collections, especially in prime micro-markets.
 
"The project is a redevelopment of the erstwhile Sukhada building, and is being constructed as a modern residential project in one of Mumbai’s well-established suburban neighbourhoods," CRE Matrix said.
 
Recently, Bollywood actor Tabu purchased a 2,153 sq ft apartment in Versova, Mumbai, for ₹10 crore from Godrej Properties, according to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras.
     

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 8:48 AM IST

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