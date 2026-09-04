40 years' possession, name in land records do not prove ownership: HC

Forty years of possession and a name appearing in land revenue records are not enough to establish ownership of property, the Karnataka High Court has ruled. The judgement is significant for landowners because it draws a clear line between possession, revenue records and legal title.

The court recently restored the ownership claim of 80-year-old Horakerappa over more than four acres of land in Sira taluk, Tumakuru district, after his neighbour’s family had occupied the property for decades.

Justice H P Sandesh held that long possession alone cannot automatically become ownership through adverse possession. The court also made it clear that a mutation or an incorrect entry in revenue records does not, by itself, transfer ownership.

How the dispute began

Horakerappa had acquired the land in 1951 through an order issued by the assistant commissioner, Madhugiri. He continued to pay land revenue and remained connected with the property.

The dispute arose after Thimmappa bought neighbouring land from Eranna in 1998. Thimmappa subsequently claimed Horakerappa’s land as his own and relied partly on revenue records in which his name had appeared in column 12 for certain years.

Thimmappa’s family had been in possession of the disputed land for around 40 years. On the face of it, this could appear to support an adverse possession claim.

But the evidence told a different story.

Thimmappa’s own 1998 sale deed identified Horakerappa as a neighbour and referred to the boundaries of his property. He also admitted during cross-examination that Horakerappa had been allotted land in the original survey number.

Horakerappa approached the court in 2000 after Thimmappa attempted to take control of the property.

The trial court ruled in Horakerappa’s favour. However, the first appellate court reversed that decision, partly because Horakerappa could not produce the original 1951 grant certificate and because of the revenue entries showing Thimmappa’s name.

The High Court has now restored the trial court's decision.

Why 40 years of possession was not enough

Adverse possession is not simply a rule that says someone becomes the owner after occupying another person's property for 12 years.

Rajiv Sharma, partner, Singhania & Co, said a claimant must establish four key elements: possession must be peaceful, open, without the owner’s permission and accompanied by an intention to possess the property as an owner to the exclusion of the true owner.

These principles are often described through the Latin terms nec vi (without force), nec clam (without secrecy) and nec precario (without permission), along with animus possidendi, or the intention to possess as owner.

“The clock of 12 years starts when hostility begins,” Sharma said. In other words, the period cannot simply be calculated from the date a person first entered or occupied the property.

Shivam Kunal, senior associate, B Shanker Advocates LLP, said the judgement reinforces that “time alone does not create title”. A person seeking to defeat another person's ownership through adverse possession must prove that the possession was openly hostile to the true owner's title and continued for the legally prescribed period.

What about the name in revenue records?

This is another important aspect of the ruling.

A mutation entry is primarily a revenue record. It can help show possession or the history of transactions, but it does not automatically become a title document.

Prachi Dubey, advocate, Delhi High Court, said merely having possession does not create ownership and that mutation itself does not create or extinguish title to immovable property.

Sanya Gangar, associate, PSL Advocates & Solicitors, said the ruling reinforces the distinction between a revenue record and a substantive adjudication of title. According to her, a revenue entry may keep a dispute alive, but cannot itself create a title where none exists.

In Horakerappa’s case, his name continued in another column of the RTC, while Thimmappa’s name appeared in column 12. The High Court did not treat Thimmappa’s entry as conclusive proof of ownership.

Why Horakerappa's case succeeded

Subrata Mukherjee, partner, SNG & Partners, Advocates & Solicitors, said the court considered the overall evidence, rather than looking at the 40-year possession or revenue entry in isolation.

Three factors were particularly important:

Thimmappa had admitted Horakerappa’s original grant and related revenue records.

Thimmappa’s 1998 sale deed itself recognised Horakerappa’s property and boundaries.

Thimmappa failed to properly establish the ingredients required for adverse possession.

The absence of the original 1951 grant certificate was therefore not fatal in the circumstances of this case.

The High Court also considered the Limitation Act, 1963. Mukherjee said the court applied Article 58, which provides a three-year limitation period for a suit seeking a declaration from when the right to sue first accrues, rather than treating the matter under the residuary Article 113.

What landowners should do

The ruling should not be read as a licence to ignore incorrect revenue entries or encroachments.

Madhura Samant, founder, Elarra Law Offices, said property owners should preserve title deeds, mutation and survey records, RTCs and documents relating to possession. They should also regularly monitor revenue records and act against genuine threats to titles.

Shashank Agarwal, founder, Legum Solis, said documentary titles continue to carry significant weight and that anyone seeking to defeat such title through adverse possession faces a high evidentiary threshold.

Keep the original title documents, check revenue records periodically, preserve evidence of possession and boundaries, and do not wait when someone openly challenges ownership.

A wrong revenue entry may not make another person the owner, but allowing such an entry or an actual challenge to remain unattended can turn a simple discrepancy into a decades-long property dispute.