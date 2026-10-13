₹400 crore on Boldfit: The Wealth Company's big bet on India's fitness boom

The Wealth Company Alternates’ Bharat Value Fund has invested approximately ₹400 crore in homegrown sports and fitness brand Boldfit as part of its Series B funding round, marking one of the larger disclosed domestic private equity investments in India’s fitness and sports-products segment in recent years.

The investment is the fourth significant transaction by the Category II alternative investment fund (AIF) in the past 12 months, with its four investments averaging around ₹400 crore each, according to a company announcement dated October 12.

The fund’s earlier investments include manufacturing company Zetwerk, technology firm Amnex Infotechnologies and Big Mishra. The transactions span manufacturing, technology and consumer businesses, reflecting the fund’s strategy of backing established businesses with potential to scale.

The investment in Boldfit will support its expansion across retail, product innovation and manufacturing. The company also plans to selectively pursue acquisitions to strengthen its presence across categories and build its capabilities.

Boldfit targets nationwide expansion

Founded in 2018 by Pallav Bihani, Boldfit operates across performance sportswear, athletic footwear, sports equipment and fitness essentials. The company says it serves more than two crore customers annually and has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 80% in the past three years.

The funding comes as the brand seeks to strengthen its product development and manufacturing capabilities while expanding its physical retail presence across India.

“India is undergoing a fundamental shift in how it engages with fitness and sports. Active living is no longer confined to a facility or occasional play — it is transitioning into a frequent, daily household habit across the country,” said Madhu Lunawat, founder and whole-time director of Wealth Company Asset Management.

“Our investment reflects our conviction in the company’s growth potential and our approach of partnering with businesses that have the ability to build enduring scale and long-term value,” she said.

Bihani said the investment would help Boldfit build a more integrated sports business, with greater investment in product innovation, manufacturing and nationwide retail.

The company had previously raised ₹110 crore from Bessemer Venture Partners in its Series A funding round in 2024. Cricketer KL Rahul and former tennis player Sania Mirza are also among its investors, according to the announcement.

India’s fitness market attracts investment

The investment comes amid growing demand for branded sports and fitness products in India. The Wealth Company estimates the country’s fitness and sports-goods market at around $16 billion and projects it to grow at a CAGR of more than 16%, reaching $35 billion by FY31.

Rising disposable incomes, a young population, greater health awareness and the growing popularity of active lifestyles and athleisure are among the factors supporting demand, according to the company. E-commerce, organised retail and quick-commerce platforms are also widening access to sports and fitness products in Tier II and Tier III cities.

The shift from unorganised products towards branded offerings could create opportunities for businesses that combine product development with distribution and manufacturing capabilities.

Fund continues to deploy large-ticket capital

For Bharat Value Fund, the Boldfit investment adds to a series of large-ticket transactions across sectors. The fund’s four significant investments over the past year have averaged approximately ₹400 crore each, according to the announcement.

The Wealth Company is the asset management arm of the Pantomath Group. The group said it has around ₹10,000 crore of client assets under its purview and manages investment products across asset classes, including mutual funds, specialised investment funds and alternative investment funds.