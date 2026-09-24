₹5 lakh monthly rent, ₹55 lakh upfront: Nadiadwala Grandson's Andheri deal

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Private Limited, the production house of filmmaker-producer Sajid Nadiadwala, has entered into another office lease arrangement with Rhea and Dia Enterprises at Lotus Grandeur in Andheri West, Mumbai.

The 11-month deal covers two office units at Lotus Grandeur and comes with two reserved parking spaces, showed property documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Under the latest registered leave and licence agreement, Rhea and Dia Enterprises has taken two office spaces on the eighth floor of Lotus Grandeur, located on Veera Desai Road Extension. The agreement was registered on September 21, 2026.

The monthly licence fee has been fixed at ₹5 lakh, translating into ₹55 lakh over the 11-month tenure. Unlike a conventional lease involving a security deposit, the agreement states that the entire licence fee for the 11-month period was paid in advance on September 16, 2026.

The licence period begins on November 1, 2026, and runs through September 30, 2027. The agreement provides a fit-out period from September 21 to October 31, during which the tenant can undertake fit-out work before the rent commencement date.

The premises come with two reserved car parking spaces at the stilt level.

Second office deal between the same parties

The latest transaction is notable because the same parties had entered into another agreement for office premises on the same floor of Lotus Grandeur earlier this year.

That earlier agreement covers Office Premises Nos. 803 and 804, with a 28-month licence tenure beginning August 1, 2026. The monthly licence fee was fixed at ₹8.27 lakh, with a 5% escalation every 12 months and a ₹30 lakh security deposit. The total rent over the tenure, after accounting for the escalation, works out to about ₹2.46 crore. The earlier agreement also includes two car parking spaces.

Taken together, the two agreements indicate that Rhea and Dia Enterprises has taken four office units on the eighth floor of Lotus Grandeur from Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, although the two transactions have different tenures and rental structures.

The latest deal is smaller in duration and rental value than the earlier 28-month agreement, but carries the unusual feature of the entire ₹55 lakh licence fee being paid upfront.