₹55 cr homes: Luxury floor prices in South Delhi up 32% in just one year

Even as geopolitical tensions, stock market volatility and slowing sentiment weigh on large parts of India’s real estate market, South Delhi’s luxury housing market is moving in the opposite direction — and doing so aggressively.

Prices of premium builder floors in some of South Delhi’s most sought-after colonies have jumped by as much as 32% annually in the first quarter of 2026, according to a new report by Golden Growth Fund.

What is particularly surprising is where the biggest gains are happening.

Not in ultra-elite Golf Links or Chanakyapuri.

Instead, several Category B colonies — long considered a notch below Delhi’s most elite addresses — are now outperforming Category A localities in price appreciation.

The report suggests a major shift may be underway in Delhi’s luxury wealth market:

affluent buyers are increasingly prioritising space, redevelopment potential and relative value over legacy pin codes alone.

And despite fears around the West Asia conflict and broader economic uncertainty, wealthy Indians and NRIs appear to be doubling down on South Delhi real estate rather than retreating from it.

" Category B colonies outperformed Category A colonies in price growth in Q1 2026 with the former growing between 23-32% as against 14-22% in the latter. In value terms, however, price of floors in category A ranges between Rs 19.5 crore to Rs 40 crore while that in Category B colonies range between Rs 10.65 crore to Rs 16.5 crore," said the report.

Luxury floors are getting dramatically more expensive

According to the report, prices in South Delhi’s premium floor market rose between:

14% and 32% year-on-year during Q1 2026.

The sharpest increase came in:

Category B colonies,

where prices of:

3,200 sq ft luxury floors surged:

32% year-on-year, with average values rising from: ₹12.5 crore to ₹16.5 crore.

Meanwhile:

2,500 sq ft floors in the same category now range between:

₹9 crore and ₹12.5 crore,

with average prices increasing: 23% annually.

In Category A colonies:

2,500 sq ft floors are now selling between:

₹14 crore and ₹25 crore,

while:

6,000 sq ft ultra-luxury floors are commanding:

₹25 crore to ₹55 crore.

The report says average prices in the 2,500 sq ft Category A segment rose:

22% year-on-year,

while larger 6,000 sq ft properties saw: 14% appreciation.

“Category B colonies have witnessed stronger price appreciation this quarter, reflecting the growing depth of demand in South Delhi’s premium housing market. South Delhi is far from being a uniform market, with pricing varying significantly across colonies and micro-markets. We are also seeing increasing migration of buyers from other parts of Delhi towards these locations. Given the persistent high-demand and limited-supply dynamics, price growth is expected to remain resilient and relatively insulated from external market fluctuations. In fact, any broader slowdown across NCR could further strengthen buyer interest in trophy assets within South Delhi," said Ankur Jalan, CEO, Golden Growth Fund.

Some of the category A colonies are Mayfair Garden, Panchsheel Park, Anand Niketan, Vasant Vihar, Shanti Niketan, Westend, Chankyapuri, Golf Links, Jor Bagh, Sundar Nagar, Maharani Bagh etc.

Some of the Category B colonies are Chirag enclave, Anand Lok, GK, Green Park, Gulmohar Park, Niti Bagh, Defence Colony, Safdarjung Enclave, Kailash Colony etc.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has divided all colonies of Delhi under eight categories – A, B, C, D, E, F, G & H. Circle rates, Property Tax rates and Stamp Duty charges for Property Registration are based on these categories.

Approximately 18,500 plots are available across the 42 Cat A and B colonies in South Delhi. The redevelopment potential of these colonies stands at Rs 6.5 lakh crore presenting a huge opportunity for project development.

Older independent homes are increasingly being redeveloped into:

ultra-modern builder floors,

gated luxury residences,

and high-end boutique properties

targeting ultra-rich buyers.

The result is a constant cycle where:

land values rise,

redevelopment accelerates,

and luxury pricing resets higher.

What is driving this sharp surge in prices?

According to Ankur Jalan, demand in South Delhi remains exceptionally strong because buyers increasingly see these properties as long-term trophy assets.

He said South Delhi is not a uniform market and pricing varies significantly across micro-markets and colonies. However, demand remains resilient because wealthy buyers are increasingly migrating from other parts of Delhi toward premium South Delhi addresses.