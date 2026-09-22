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₹60.5 cr in an hour: 25 student startups turn investor heads in Bengaluru

25 student-led startups have secured soft funding commitments of around ₹60.5 crore at the first Masters' Union Ventures Demo Day in Bengaluru

Pratham Mittal, Founder, Masters’ Union University, said, “Bengaluru is one of India’s most vibrant startup and technology hubs, and we are excited to bring the first-ever Masters’ Union Demo Day to the city. It is a great opportunity for our student

Pratham Mittal, Founder, Masters’ Union University, said, “Bengaluru is one of India’s most vibrant startup and technology hubs, and we are excited to bring the first-ever Masters’ Union Demo Day to the city. It is a great opportunity for our student

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 3:07 PM IST

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Twenty five student-led startups have secured soft funding commitments of around ₹60.5 crore at the first Masters’ Union Ventures Demo Day in Bengaluru, with investors making commitments within an hour of the founders' pitches.
 
The event, held at Startup Park in Bengaluru on September 22, brought together 65-plus venture capital firms and angel investors, including Entrepreneurs First, Kae Capital, Avaana Capital, Beenext and Rainmatter.
 
The startups showcased businesses spanning artificial intelligence, climate technology, space-tech, biotech, consumer businesses and advanced manufacturing.
 
25 startups, ₹60.5 crore in commitments
 
Masters’ Union Ventures, the ₹100-crore early-stage fund focused on founders below the age of 25, hosted the event as a platform for young entrepreneurs to pitch directly to investors.
 

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Of the 25 startups that presented:
 
  • 15 startups came from the Masters’ Union ecosystem.
  • 10 startups came from external campuses.
  • Together, they secured around ₹60.5 crore in soft funding commitments.
  • The commitments were made within one hour of the founders' pitches.
  • More than 65 investors and VC firms participated.
 
The funding announced at the event is described as soft commitments, rather than completed investment transactions. This distinction is important because investor commitments at a pitch event can still be subject to due diligence, negotiations and definitive documentation.
 
AI, climate, space and biotech among sectors attracting investors
 
The startups presented businesses across several emerging sectors rather than being concentrated in conventional consumer or software ventures.
 
The sectors represented included:
 
  • Artificial intelligence
  • Climate technology
  • Space technology
  • Biotechnology
  • Consumer businesses
  • Advanced manufacturing
 
Among the startups receiving some of the highest funding commitments were Sanyark, Saubha Aerial Systems and CarbonM, according to Masters’ Union Ventures.
 
The three companies operate in areas reflecting the breadth of the student startup ecosystem, including emerging technology and climate-focused businesses.
 
The Demo Day comes against a backdrop in which India's startup ecosystem has increasingly expanded beyond traditional software and consumer internet businesses.
 
The startups presented at the event are being built by founders under the age of 25, with the fund positioning itself around backing entrepreneurs at an early stage.
 
Masters’ Union Ventures has a corpus of ₹100 crore and focuses on early-stage companies founded by entrepreneurs below 25.
 
What the ₹60.5 crore figure means
 
For founders, the immediate significance of a soft commitment is that it can provide an indication of investor interest following a pitch.
 
However, it should not be interpreted as ₹60.5 crore already raised by the 25 companies.
 
A soft commitment generally needs to progress through processes such as due diligence, valuation discussions, investment documentation and closing before it becomes an actual capital infusion.
 
Therefore, the final amount raised by the startups could differ from the commitments announced at Demo Day.
 

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 3:06 PM IST