₹60 crore deal: Kalpataru sells luxury flat in Mumbai's premium Lower Parel
Residential real estate prices in the area have risen 130% over the past 20 years
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
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A luxury apartment in Mumbai’s premium Lower Parel has been sold for over ₹60 crore by businessmen Shirish and Shivin Poonglia from Kalpataru Properties, show documents accessed by CRE Matrix.
Property registration documents show that Flat No. 452 in Wing A of Kalpataru One was purchased by Shirish Poonglia and Shivin Poonglia from Kalpataru Properties for a total consideration value of ₹60.39 crore. The transaction was registered on March 25, 2026.
Deal Snapshot
Property: Wing A, Kalpataru One
Location: Lower Parel, Mumbai
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Carpet area: 6,299 sq ft
Balcony area: 638 sq ft
Total consideration: ₹60.39 crore
Stamp duty: ₹3.62 crore
Car parking: 5 slots
Possession timeline: On or before March 31, 2032
Once an industrial district, Lower Parel has transformed into a high-value residential and commercial hub, attracting top developers and affluent buyers.
Its proximity to key business districts such as Bandra Kurla Complex and Nariman Point, along with premium retail destinations like High Street Phoenix, continues to drive demand for luxury housing.
Residential real estate prices in the area have risen 130% over the past 20 years or so, and today properties in the area are some of the city’s most expensive, according to data from consultant JLL Research.
Commercial rents rose about 20% over the same period, second only to the Bandra Kurla Complex, another major business district.
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Topics : Lower Parel
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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 8:31 AM IST