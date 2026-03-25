70% of women save, but only 40% invest beyond FDs, gold: Report

Nearly 70% of Indian women actively save each month, but only about 40% invest beyond traditional instruments such as fixed deposits, gold among others, highlighting a significant gap between saving and long-term wealth creation, according to a new study by The Wealth Company Mutual Fund titled “Her Wealth, Her Way: A Study on How Women Save & Invest.”

The report is based on a survey of over 2,000 women across metros and emerging cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Nagpur, Ranchi, Bhopal, Guwahati and Mysore.

Half of all women SIP investors are under the age of 30, reflecting growing financial independence and digital access among younger women.

Participation from smaller cities is also rising sharply, with women investors from non-metro regions growing over 2.5 times year-on-year, signalling broader financial inclusion beyond large urban centres.

“Indian women have always been disciplined savers. The real shift we are beginning to see is their transition from saving to structured investing,” said Madhu Lunawat, Managing Director and CEO, The Wealth Company Mutual Fund.

“As financial awareness improves and access to simple investment products increases, women across both metros and emerging cities are likely to become one of the most powerful drivers of long-term wealth creation in India.”

Mutual funds have emerged as one of the top three investment avenues for women across age groups, driven by their accessibility and suitability for long-term investing. However, behavioural barriers remain, with many women still relying on family members for investment advice and allocating only a small share of income to market-linked investments.

The report notes that as more women participate in household financial decision-making, they are likely to play an increasingly important role in shaping India’s investment landscape.

Key findings of the report: