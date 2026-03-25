70% of women save, but only 40% invest beyond FDs, gold: Report
High savings, low investing: The gap in women's wealth creation widens
Sunainaa Chadha New Delhi
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Nearly 70% of Indian women actively save each month, but only about 40% invest beyond traditional instruments such as fixed deposits, gold among others, highlighting a significant gap between saving and long-term wealth creation, according to a new study by The Wealth Company Mutual Fund titled “Her Wealth, Her Way: A Study on How Women Save & Invest.”
The report is based on a survey of over 2,000 women across metros and emerging cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Nagpur, Ranchi, Bhopal, Guwahati and Mysore.
Half of all women SIP investors are under the age of 30, reflecting growing financial independence and digital access among younger women.
Participation from smaller cities is also rising sharply, with women investors from non-metro regions growing over 2.5 times year-on-year, signalling broader financial inclusion beyond large urban centres.
“Indian women have always been disciplined savers. The real shift we are beginning to see is their transition from saving to structured investing,” said Madhu Lunawat, Managing Director and CEO, The Wealth Company Mutual Fund.
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“As financial awareness improves and access to simple investment products increases, women across both metros and emerging cities are likely to become one of the most powerful drivers of long-term wealth creation in India.”
Mutual funds have emerged as one of the top three investment avenues for women across age groups, driven by their accessibility and suitability for long-term investing. However, behavioural barriers remain, with many women still relying on family members for investment advice and allocating only a small share of income to market-linked investments.
The report notes that as more women participate in household financial decision-making, they are likely to play an increasingly important role in shaping India’s investment landscape.
Key findings of the report:
- Nearly 70 percent of Indian women save regularly, but only 40 percent invest beyond traditional instruments.
- Almost 80 percent of women mutual fund investors start investing before the age of 35, led by SIP adoption among younger women.
- A woman’s life stage, not her city, is the biggest determinant of her investment behavior.
- Women investors from Tier 2 and smaller cities have grown over 2.5 times year on year, with Tier 4 cities seeing a 140 percent surge.
- Confidence remains the biggest hurdle, with 74 percent of non-investing women allocating less than 10 percent of their income to financial products.
- Once women enter mutual funds, they tend to stay invested, with 86 percent planning to increase allocations over the next five years.
- Over half of Indian women still rely on male family members for investment advice, especially in Tier 2 and emerging cities.
- Women who already invest in mutual funds are four times more likely to trust them than non-investors, proving experience builds conviction.
- Eighty two percent of women mutual fund investors actively participate in household financial decision making.
- Nearly 57 percent of women are willing to stay invested in equities for the long term if products are clearly explained.
- SIPs are the preferred entry route for 64 percent of women mutual fund investors, particularly among lower income groups.
- Forty three percent of existing women mutual fund investors report facing no hurdles in continuing their investment journey.
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Topics : Fixed deposits
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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 11:37 AM IST