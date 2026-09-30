74% of Indian entrepreneurs plan overseas residency, Singapore tops list

Nearly three-quarters of Indian entrepreneurs plan to relocate or add another residency, highlighting the increasingly global outlook of the country’s wealthy business owners, according to HSBC’s Global Entrepreneurial Wealth Report 2026.

The survey found that 74% of Indian entrepreneurs plan to relocate or add an additional residency, broadly in line with the global average of 70%.

Singapore emerged as the most popular destination, cited by 14% of Indian respondents. France, the UK and the US followed, with each cited by 11% of respondents.

AI emerges as a major business priority

Indian entrepreneurs are also embracing artificial intelligence (AI), faster than their global peers, recognizing it as a driver of business transformation, with almost all planning to adapt their operations and more than half expecting to invest between 11% and 30% of their turnover in AI over the next 12 months.

HSBC’s Global Entrepreneurial Wealth Report 2026 found that 99% of Indian entrepreneurs surveyed have already made, or plan to make, changes to their business operations in response to AI, compared with 95% globally. Almost two-thirds (65%) have already adjusted their businesses to prepare for AI’s

impact, ahead of the global average of 60%.

Contrary to widespread fears about AI and jobs, almost half (45 per cent) of the Indian entrepreneurs who participated in the survey expect AI to increase employee headcount within the next two years while 25% expect it to decrease.

More than half (54%) plan to invest between 11% and 30% of their turnover in AI, compared with 61% globally. For many, AI is viewed not only as an efficiency tool, but also as a source of competitive advantage.

The findings showed that 46% of Indian entrepreneurs see it helping them gain a competitive advantage, while 42% believe it can help identify new markets or areas for business. A further 39% said increasing employee productivity and improving profit margins as potential benefits.

Entrepreneurs emphasized that successful adoption will require careful management. Their leading concerns included data privacy and security risks (44%), employee resistance driven by fears of job losses (38%) and integrating AI into legacy systems without causing disruption (35%). Despite these challenges, 54% report “a great deal” of trust in AI to support business activities compared with 46 % globally.

The research, which surveyed more than 3,000 high net worth (HNW) and ultra-high net worth (UHNW) entrepreneurs globally, also shows that Indian entrepreneurs remain positive about their financial and business prospects. Ninety-seven per cent expect their personal wealth to improve over the next few years, up from 95% in 2025 and above the global average of 90%. More than half (51%) expect their wealth to get “a lot better”, compared with 44% globally.

Similarly, 97% feel positive about their current business prospects, compared with 95% globally. The leading reasons for optimism are technological advancements (46%), business opportunities and performance (42%), and advancements in AI (40%).

“Indian entrepreneurs are approaching AI with ambition, recognising its potential to strengthen competitiveness and support the next phase of business growth. Their willingness to invest significantly in AI reflects strong confidence in the opportunities ahead. With high levels of trust in AI and a global approach to business, Indian entrepreneurs are well placed to convert technological progress into long- term growth," said Sandeep Batra, Head, International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India.

Other key findings include:

• Global lifestyles: Nearly three-quarters (74%) of Indian entrepreneurs plan to relocate or add an additional residency, broadly in line with the global average of 70%. Singapore is the most popular destination (14%), followed by France, the UK and the US, each at 11%.

• Diversified portfolios: The most commonly held personal investments and financial products include gold (63%), cash (54%), real estate funds (51%), and private equity funds (48%).

• Planned investment increases: Among those who already hold the relevant assets, 71% plan to increase their investment in real estate funds over the next 12 months. This is followed by

gold, direct investments in private companies and infrastructure funds, each at 61%.

• Investment priorities: The leading factors influencing alternative-asset investment decisions are higher risk-adjusted returns (50%), inflation protection (46%), and portfolio diversification (46%).

• Key investment concerns: Entrepreneurs’ main concerns about alternative assets are a lack of valuation transparency (39%), high management fees and costs (38%), market correction risk

(36%), and limited liquidity (36%).

• Protecting wealth: The leading investment influences are protecting financial wealth against inflation (47%), protecting wealth against losses (43%), and achieving global diversification

(35%).