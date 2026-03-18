78% firms offer internships, but only 16% convert to full-time jobs: report

Nearly 78% of companies in India now run internship programmes, but only 16% convert a majority of interns into full-time roles, highlighting a growing disconnect in early-career hiring, according to the latest report by Unstop.

Internships rise as entry route, but conversion lags Internships are fast becoming the default entry point into the workforce, with companies increasingly prioritising skills and real-world exposure over degrees. However, the low conversion rates suggest that internships are often not translating into stable employment. The Unstop Talent Report 2026, based on inputs from over 37,000 students and 500 HR leaders, also found that while 90%+ Gen Z professionals are willing to accept lower pay for better learning opportunities, nearly 27% drop out of hiring processes due to lack of salary transparency.

Students now expect internships to deliver meaningful work, mentorship and a clear path to pre-placement offers (PPOs)—expectations that many organisations are yet to meet.

Gen Z priorities shift: learning over salary

The report highlights a fundamental shift in how young professionals evaluate jobs.

For Gen Z, learning and skill development are the top priorities, with 60–65% of respondents valuing growth opportunities, compared to just 11–13% who prioritise salary.

In fact, more than 90% of respondents said they are willing to accept slightly lower compensation if roles offer faster career progression, better learning and improved work-life balance.

Hiring systems struggling to keep pace

Despite these evolving expectations, companies appear unprepared.

Changing Campus Hiring Dynamics The report points to shifting trends in job discovery among students. Nearly 95% of students are open to off-campus opportunities if better roles are available, signalling a move beyond traditional campus placement pipelines. At the same time, significant disparities remain across institutions. Students at campuses where 150+ companies visit annually are nearly 2.9 times more likely to secure placements compared to campuses with fewer than 30 recruiters. Only 36% of HR leaders feel fully ready to hire and manage Gen Z talent, pointing to a significant readiness gap. This mismatch is also reflected in high early attrition levels, with 49–59% of young employees leaving jobs due to lack of growth opportunities.

Organisations Still Catching Up with Gen Z Expectations

Despite the changing expectations of young professionals, organisations are still adapting to this shift. The report finds that only 36% of HR leaders feel fully prepared to hire and manage Gen Z talent, indicating a significant readiness gap.

At the same time, 49–59% of early career employees leave organisations due to lack of growth opportunities, highlighting the importance of structured career pathways and mentorship.

The report also highlights that 90%+ Gen Z professionals are willing to accept slightly lower compensation if roles offer stronger learning opportunities, faster career progression, and better work–life balance

Early Attrition Begins Early

The report further highlights challenges around early career retention. HR leaders cite higher studies (38%), better pay (30%), job-role mismatch (23%), and better company brands (22%) as the leading reasons for early attrition. Additionally, around 26% of freshers remain on bench for 3–6 months before receiving meaningful work, increasing the likelihood of early job switches.

Most Desirable Employers for Gen Z in 2026

Going away from the common motion of treating McKinsey, Unilever, and other consulting firms as dream employers in B-Schools, global technology leaders dominate Gen Z career aspirations, with Google, Microsoft, and Amazon emerging as the most preferred employers among both engineering and B-School audiences.

The report also identifies the most desirable companies for Gen Z across industries.

Dream employers shift to tech The report also captures changing employer preferences among Gen Z. Global technology firms such as Google, Microsoft, and Amazon have emerged as the most desirable employers, overtaking traditional favourites like consulting and FMCG firms. Across sectors: BFSI is led by Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Morgan Stanley, with HDFC Bank also featuring prominently Consulting continues to attract talent with McKinsey & Company, Bain & Company, and Boston Consulting Group FMCG majors like Hindustan Unilever, ITC Limited, and Nestlé remain popular

Among Indian Conglomerates offering General Management roles in B-Schools, Tata Administrative Services, Reliance Industries Limited(RIL), and Aditya Birla Group are the top 3 dream companies followed by Mahindra & Mahindra and Adani. New-age companies such as Swiggy and Meesho are also gaining traction among students seeking dynamic work environments.

Early attrition and delayed engagement

The report flags another concern—early attrition begins soon after hiring.

Top reasons include:

Higher studies (38%)

Better pay (30%)

Job-role mismatch (23%)

Brand preference (22%)

“Gen Z is entering the workforce with a very different set of expectations compared to previous generations. They value transparency, learning opportunities, and meaningful growth over traditional markers of employment. Through the Unstop Talent Report 2026, we aim to provide organisations with actionable insights that can help them better understand and engage the next generation of talent.” Additionally, around 26% of freshers remain on the bench for 3–6 months, delaying meaningful work exposure and increasing the likelihood of job switches.

“Companies that proactively align their hiring strategies with these expectations will be better positioned to attract, develop, and retain high-potential talent in an increasingly competitive workforce landscape," said Ankit Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Unstop.