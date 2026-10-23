88% of homes listed for sale in India are ready to move in, Delhi leads

Nearly nine out of 10 residential properties advertised for sale across India are classified as ready to move in, with Delhi recording the highest proportion among 15 cities analysed, at 95.9%, according to research by eXp India based on property listings on 99acres.

The analysis covered 7,52,978 residential properties listed for sale across India, of which 6,63,456 were classified as ready to move in. This translates into 88.1% of the advertised stock, suggesting that completed homes account for the bulk of properties currently listed for sale on the platform.

The data was collected on October 10, 2026, and reflects advertised listings rather than actual property sales or the entire housing stock in the country.

Delhi, Kanpur and Jaipur lead

Delhi recorded the highest share of ready-to-move homes among the 15 cities examined, at 95.9%. Of the 72,768 properties listed for sale in the capital, 69,810 were classified as ready to move in.

Kanpur ranked second, with 94.5% of its 3,140 listings classified as ready to move in, followed by Jaipur at 92.9%. Jaipur had 14,759 ready-to-move properties among 15,885 listings.

Kolkata was the only other city in the analysis, besides Delhi, Kanpur and Jaipur, where more than 90% of advertised properties were classified as ready to move in. The city recorded a share of 90.8%, with 29,174 such properties among 32,141 listings.

Pune also exceeded the national average, with 89.3% of its 36,361 listed properties classified as ready to move in. Lucknow recorded a share of 87.9%.

Mumbai has 74,816 ready-to-move listings

Mumbai had 74,816 properties classified as ready to move in out of 86,793 residential listings, giving it a share of 86.2%. The city had the largest number of total listings among the 15 cities analysed.

Bengaluru recorded 45,746 ready-to-move properties out of 54,276 listings, or 84.3%. Hyderabad’s share stood at 84.6%, with 28,962 such properties among 34,223 listings.

Chennai recorded a ready-to-move share of 82.8%, with 28,043 properties out of 33,883 listings. Nagpur had the lowest proportion among the cities analysed, at 79.4%, with 5,885 ready-to-move properties out of 7,416 listings.

The figures show that ready-to-move properties accounted for more than three-quarters of advertised residential stock even in the lowest-ranked city.

Ready-to-move share across 15 cities > Buying / sales - listings stock - construction status: ready to move The findings highlight the substantial choice available to buyers who want to purchase a completed property rather than commit to a home that remains under construction. This can be particularly important for those moving to India from overseas, whether returning to the country after living abroad, relocating for a new career opportunity or moving to be closer to family. For buyers facing a significant international move, the ability to view a completed home, assess its surroundings and plan around an established property can offer greater certainty than purchasing a home with a future construction completion date.

Ready-to-move homes remain widely available across major employment hubs Even in the cities with the lowest proportions of ready-to-move properties, completed homes continue to account for the substantial majority of advertised stock. Nagpur recordedhe lowest proportion amongst the cities analysed at 79.4%, followed by Chennai at 82.8%. Bengaluru (84.3%) and Hyderabad (84.6%) also sit below the national average, while Mumbai records a ready-to-move share of 86.2%. Ahmedabad (86.8%), Indore (87.3%) and Navi Mumbai (87.5%) also fall slightly below the national figure. Whilst properties under construction can appeal to buyers seeking access to new developments, potentially different payment arrangements or a longer-term investment opportunity, ready-to-move homes offer a practical alternative for those whose priority is securing an established property. The following table ranks cities by the proportion of residential properties listed for sale that were classified as ready to move in.