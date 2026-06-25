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A personal loan can come in handy, but make sure you know the rates

A personal loan can be very useful in a sudden funds crunch, but may carry higher interest rates due to the higher risk it carries

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BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

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There are times when you may suddenly face a funds crunch, either for a family function or a medical emergency, or even just for personal reasons. In such cases, personal loans are a convenient way to raise funds at short notice, provided you have a good credit history and some collateral to offer, since conditions for availing a personal loan are usually stricter than other borrowings. Interest rates also tend to be a bit on the higher side, given the higher risk lenders have to account for. Paisabazaar offers the rates and tenors available from various lenders for personal loans.
 
 

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

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