A Rs 50,000 Thailand trip or Rs 4 lakh Switzerland holiday? Here's the math

The UAE has emerged as the most popular overseas destination among Indian travellers, attracting nearly one in eight people travelling abroad, while the UK and Thailand follow closely, according to new traveller spending data from Niyo.

Interestingly, destinations such as Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are climbing the popularity rankings, largely driven by students. Kyrgyzstan has moved to sixth place from 17th a year earlier, while Uzbekistan has risen to eighth from 13th.

The data, covering Niyo travellers' overseas spending between September 2024 and October 2026, also points to significant differences in the cost of travelling across destinations. A six-day holiday in Malaysia can cost as little as Rs 45,000 per person, while a seven-day trip to Switzerland could set a traveller back by as much as Rs 4.45 lakh, depending on the season and level of comfort.

Where are Indians travelling?

The UAE accounted for approximately 12 per cent of travellers in Niyo's data, making it the most visited destination among the eight markets tracked. The UK came second with around 10 per cent, followed by Thailand at 8 per cent.

Top 8 destinations by number of travellers, last 12 months. Spend runs from the lowest to the highest month The UAE draws about 1 in 8 travellers, the most of any destination Germany and the US each accounted for approximately 6 per cent of travellers, while Kyrgyzstan, Singapore and Uzbekistan each attracted around 5 per cent.

However, the spending patterns tell a different story.

Monthly spending per traveller in the UAE ranged between Rs 40,000 and Rs 70,000, compared with Rs 25,000-Rs 40,000 in the UK and Rs 30,000-Rs 50,000 in Thailand.

Among the more expensive destinations, spending in the US ranged from Rs 40,000 to Rs 55,000 a month, while Kyrgyzstan recorded a significantly higher range of Rs 55,000-Rs 1.15 lakh.

In Germany, monthly spending ranged between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000, while Singapore recorded spending of Rs 25,000-Rs 35,000.

The data also shows that spending per traveller increased year-on-year in most months in Germany, the US and the UK, while it declined in Thailand and the UAE.

Illustrative holiday budgets, per person Per person, two adults sharing a room. Budget: hostel or budget hotel. Comfortable: 3-star hotel, mid-range food. Includes return flights from Delhi, visas, insurance and a 15% contingency; leaves out shopping. Each range runs from off-season to peak These figures include spending at shops, restaurants, hotels and ATM withdrawals, but exclude online purchases, flights and hotels booked before travel. They also include people travelling for education, not just holidays.

How much does an international holiday actually cost?

For travellers planning their next overseas break, the difference between destinations can be substantial.

Niyo's illustrative budgets, calculated for one person with two adults sharing a room, include return flights from Delhi, visas, travel insurance and a 15 per cent contingency. Shopping expenses are excluded.

For budget-conscious travellers, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand are among the more affordable options, with a six-day trip estimated to cost between Rs 45,000 and Rs 80,000.

A six-day holiday in Malaysia could cost Rs 45,000-Rs 70,000 on a budget, rising to Rs 80,000-Rs 1.05 lakh for a more comfortable experience. Vietnam is estimated at Rs 50,000-Rs 80,000, while Thailand could cost Rs 50,000-Rs 70,000.

For those considering Dubai, a six-day trip could cost Rs 85,000-Rs 1.1 lakh on a budget and Rs 1.45 lakh-Rs 2 lakh for a comfortable holiday.

Japan, which has become a popular destination for Indian travellers, requires a bigger allocation. An eight-day trip is estimated to cost Rs 1.25 lakh-Rs 1.55 lakh on a budget and Rs 1.65 lakh-Rs 2.25 lakh for a comfortable stay.

The costs rise considerably for Europe and the US.

An eight-day holiday in Italy could cost Rs 1.35 lakh-Rs 2 lakh on a budget, while a comfortable trip could require Rs 2.1 lakh-Rs 3.1 lakh.

A six-day Paris holiday is estimated at Rs 1.35 lakh-Rs 1.65 lakh on a budget, rising to Rs 2.05 lakh-Rs 2.35 lakh for a comfortable trip. London could cost Rs 1.45 lakh-Rs 1.75 lakh for a budget traveller and Rs 2.2 lakh-Rs 2.85 lakh for a more comfortable holiday.

Switzerland is among the most expensive destinations in the comparison. A seven-day trip could cost Rs 2.15 lakh-Rs 2.85 lakh on a budget and Rs 3.2 lakh-Rs 4.45 lakh for a comfortable experience.

New York is also expensive, with a seven-day holiday estimated at Rs 1.8 lakh-Rs 2.4 lakh on a budget and Rs 2.5 lakh-Rs 3.25 lakh for a comfortable trip.

When you fly could matter more than how much you spend

The timing of a holiday can make a significant difference to the overall bill.

Niyo's analysis shows that hotel room prices can more than double between the cheapest and most expensive months. Return airfares from Delhi can vary by around 20 per cent to 75 per cent depending on the month.

For instance, Malaysia is cheapest for flights in March and most expensive in June. Vietnam is cheapest in September and costliest in May, while Thailand offers its cheapest flight fares in February and most expensive in June.

For European destinations, Italy is cheapest in May and most expensive in January. Paris and London have their cheapest flight fares in December, while Switzerland is cheapest in December and most expensive in April.

The difference suggests that travellers may be able to save more by shifting their travel dates than by cutting back on daily expenses once they reach their destination.

Where does the money go abroad?

Once travellers arrive, ATM withdrawals account for more than 40 per cent of in-person overseas spending in Niyo's data.

Excluding ATM withdrawals, food and groceries, shopping and eating out account for approximately 15 per cent each of spending. Clothes account for around 10 per cent, while hotels and local transport each contribute less than 10 per cent, as most accommodation is booked before departure.

Indians are shopping for groceries more frequently abroad, even as the average value of each grocery purchase has declined.

The average grocery shop abroad costs around Rs 800, down from approximately Rs 900 a year earlier. However, travellers are shopping around 20 per cent more frequently, pushing up their overall grocery spending slightly.

Other typical expenses include around Rs 900 for a local transport ride, Rs 1,500-Rs 2,000 for a restaurant meal and approximately Rs 1,000 for a fast-food meal.

For travellers looking to keep costs under control, the data suggests that planning the daily allowance for food and shopping, alongside choosing the right travel dates, could make a bigger difference than simply trying to reduce accommodation expenses.