Actor Ajay Devgn buys 2-acre agricultural land in Karjat for Rs 1.6 cr

Actor Ajay Devgn has purchased an agricultural land parcel measuring 0.829 hectares (around 2.05 acres) in Bhoirwadi village, Karjat taluka, Raigad district, Maharashtra, for Rs 1.60 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The sale deed was registered on October 29, 2026, with Rashid Hasanmiya Patel named as the seller and Devgn, whose full name is recorded as Ajay alias Vishal Veeru Devgan, as the purchaser.

The transaction works out to approximately Rs 78 lakh per acre.

Devgn paid stamp duty of Rs 9.6 lakh, while the registration fee was Rs 30,000, taking the total transaction-related outgo, excluding other incidental charges, to about Rs 1.70 crore.

The sale deed records that the consideration was paid through banking channels in multiple instalments.

Ajay Devgn’s property activity goes well beyond the latest Rs 1.60-crore agricultural land purchase in Karjat.

One of his biggest reported acquisitions was a bungalow in Juhu, purchased jointly with his mother, Veena Devgn, for Rs 47.5 crore in 2021. The property, spread across 474.4 sq metres, was subsequently leased to Florian Hurel Salon Private Limited in August 2026, with the five-year agreement expected to generate rental income of around Rs 10.61 crore.

Devgn also acquired five commercial office units in the Signature building in Oshiwara, Andheri West, in 2023 for a combined Rs 45.09 crore.

The offices, spread across the 16th and 17th floors, have a combined built-up area of approximately 13,293 sq ft and came with 14 parking spaces. He has also monetised parts of this commercial portfolio through leases.

In September 2024, he leased a 3,455 sq ft office in Signature Tower to Kabir Khan Entertainment for Rs 7 lakh a month, while in May 2025, another 2,545 sq ft office was leased to Bombay Design Centre Private Limited for an initial monthly rent of Rs 5.47 lakh, with the five-year agreement expected to generate around Rs 3.3 crore.

In addition, Devgn purchased agricultural land measuring 0.829 hectares (around 2.05 acres) in Bhoirwadi village, Karjat, Raigad district, for Rs 1.6 crore in a transaction registered on October 29, 2026. The purchase adds a land investment outside Mumbai to his reported residential and commercial holdings.