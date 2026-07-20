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Actor John Abraham buys bungalow in Mumbai's Bandra West for Rs 84 crore

The freehold property is located on St Martin Road in Bandra (West), one of Mumbai's most sought-after residential neighbourhoods. The transaction was registered on July 14, 2026.

John Abraham (File pic)

John Abraham buys St Martin Road bungalow in Bandra for Rs 84 crore

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 10:40 AM IST

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Actor John Abraham has purchased a bungalow in Mumbai's upscale Bandra (West) locality for Rs 84 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Liases Foras, a real estate consultancy firm.
 
The freehold property is located on St Martin Road in Bandra (West), one of Mumbai's most sought-after residential neighbourhoods. The transaction was registered on July 14, 2026.
 
The property comprises a 1,017.60 sq metre plot and an existing bungalow with a built-up area of around 193.12 sq metres, along with an outhouse of about 31.50 sq metres. The registered consideration for the transaction is Rs 84 crore.
 
 
The documents show that the sellers are Naushir Eruch Devitre, Fredun Eruch Devitre, Crystal Feroze Devitre and Eruch Feroze Devitre.
 
The transaction attracted a stamp duty of Rs 5.04 crore, while registration charges amounted to Rs 30,000 and document handling charges were Rs 2,200.

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The acquisition adds to a series of high-value residential deals involving celebrities and high-net-worth individuals in Mumbai's western suburbs, where standalone bungalows and redevelopment-worthy land parcels continue to command premium valuations amid limited supply.
 
Last week Notandas Realty's promoters acquired the legacy Villa Wilson bungalow in Juhu for Rs 135 crore, following their earlier purchase of the Leela Bungalow for Rs 221 crore.
 
Bandra and neighbouring Juhu have witnessed several marquee transactions in recent months as developers, business families and celebrities compete for rare freehold properties in these established micro-markets.
 
Recently Salman Khan sold a 758 sq ft apartment in Bandra (West) for Rs 3.5 crore. The sale was registered in July 2026, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.
 
Sonakshi Sinha leased out her luxury apartment in Bandra (West) to the Consulate of Kuwait for Rs 16 lakh per month, translating into an annual rental of nearly Rs 1.92 crore, highlighting robust demand in the luxury rental market.
 
The Salman Khan family also received regulatory clearance for a new six-storey sea-facing bungalow project in Bandra as developers and wealthy buyers have increasingly been chasing scarce freehold land parcels in Bandra and neighbouring Juhu.

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 10:39 AM IST

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