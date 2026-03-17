Tuesday, March 17, 2026 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Actor Prabhu Deva sells 2 luxury flats in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi for ₹14.8 cr

Actor Prabhu Deva sells 2 luxury flats in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi for ₹14.8 cr

Prabhu Deva sells two Mumbai luxury flats for ₹14.8 crore, marking an estimated 2-3x appreciation since 2012

Prabhu Deva, IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony

Actor-Director Prabhu Deva

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Actor-choreographer Prabhu Deva has sold two luxury apartments in the upscale Minerva tower at Mahalaxmi in Mumbai for a combined ₹14.8 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Business Standard.
 
The transactions, registered on March 13, 2026, involve two adjacent flats in the A1 Wing of Minerva, located off N.M. Joshi Marg, show documents shared by CRE Matrix.
 
Each apartment has a carpet area of 1,295 sq ft and was sold for ₹7.4 crore apiece, taking the total deal value to ₹14.8 crore. The combined transacted area across both units stands at 2,590 sq ft.
 
The two units were sold to different buyers. One apartment was purchased by Mrs. Priya Jitendra Ruparel, while the other was acquired by Mrs. Manju Pratap Dange. Both transactions attracted a stamp duty of ₹37 lakh each, totalling ₹74 lakh for the two deals.
 
 
Each flat comes with two car parking spaces.

Also Read

Traditionally known for bungalows, Farmhouses and builder floors, the capital is witnessing a clear shift toward integrated luxury condominiums.

Luxury high-rises drive Delhi property values up 27%, rentals up 7-9%

West Asia crisis: Reality check gets India on investors' realty list

West Asia crisis: Reality check gets India on investors' realty listpremium

Housing

Smaller towns to drive next growth cycle in Indian housing market: Report

Brigade Hotels

Brigade Group enters industrial realty with 25-acre park in Bengaluru

reit

India's REIT market grows 6-fold since FY20 on listings, price gains: CBREpremium

 
The agreements show that both transactions were executed at identical values, indicating consistent pricing within the project for similar configurations.
  
Minerva, developed as part of the Lokhandwala Minerva project in Mahalaxmi, is among the prominent luxury residential towers in central Mumbai, offering high-rise living with premium amenities and proximity to key commercial hubs.
 
The per square foot pricing for the transaction works out to roughly ₹57,000 per sq ft, reflecting sustained demand for ready high-end apartments in central Mumbai.
 
Documents show that the apartments were originally part of an agreement executed in 2012 and have since appreciated significantly, in line with the broader trend of capital value growth in South and Central Mumbai’s luxury housing segment.
 

More From This Section

Mutual Funds, Sebi, Stock Market Today

Volatile market ahead amid Iran crisis: Where you should put your money now

Mutual funds

Correction in banking, financial funds: Exit if unable to handle volatilitypremium

Inheritance tax

Think your father's property is yours by right? Not always: Court ruling

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to open the internship scheme for applicants in mid-October, according to people in the know. The first round of shortlisting of candidates will be conducted using artificial intelligence (AI), they s

PM internship scheme sees 7,292 exits; stipend raised to ₹9,000 a month

Pension

EPS update: Any change in ₹1,000 pension? Labour minister explains

Topics : Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights Stocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayStock Market OutlookRenault Duster Launch in IndiaGold and Silver Rate todayOPPO K14 LaunchPakistan-Afghanistan ConflictWest Asia War Day 17 UpdatesLPG Crisis