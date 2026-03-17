Actor Prabhu Deva sells 2 luxury flats in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi for ₹14.8 cr

Actor-choreographer Prabhu Deva has sold two luxury apartments in the upscale Minerva tower at Mahalaxmi in Mumbai for a combined ₹14.8 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Business Standard.

The transactions, registered on March 13, 2026, involve two adjacent flats in the A1 Wing of Minerva, located off N.M. Joshi Marg, show documents shared by CRE Matrix.

Each apartment has a carpet area of 1,295 sq ft and was sold for ₹7.4 crore apiece, taking the total deal value to ₹14.8 crore. The combined transacted area across both units stands at 2,590 sq ft.

The two units were sold to different buyers. One apartment was purchased by Mrs. Priya Jitendra Ruparel, while the other was acquired by Mrs. Manju Pratap Dange. Both transactions attracted a stamp duty of ₹37 lakh each, totalling ₹74 lakh for the two deals.

Each flat comes with two car parking spaces.

The agreements show that both transactions were executed at identical values, indicating consistent pricing within the project for similar configurations.

Minerva, developed as part of the Lokhandwala Minerva project in Mahalaxmi, is among the prominent luxury residential towers in central Mumbai, offering high-rise living with premium amenities and proximity to key commercial hubs.

The per square foot pricing for the transaction works out to roughly ₹57,000 per sq ft, reflecting sustained demand for ready high-end apartments in central Mumbai.

Documents show that the apartments were originally part of an agreement executed in 2012 and have since appreciated significantly, in line with the broader trend of capital value growth in South and Central Mumbai’s luxury housing segment.