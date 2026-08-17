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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Actor Prajakta Mali buys ₹6.4 cr flat in Goregaon's Oberoi Exquisite

Actor Prajakta Mali buys ₹6.4 cr flat in Goregaon's Oberoi Exquisite

Prajakta Mali buys 996 sq ft Oberoi Exquisite flat for ₹6.42 crore

Prajakta Mali buys 996 sq ft Oberoi Exquisite flat for ₹6.42 crore

Prajakta Mali buys 996 sq ft Oberoi Exquisite flat for ₹6.42 crore

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 6:27 PM IST

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Marathi actor Prajakta Mali has bought a 996 sq ft apartment in Oberoi Exquisite, Goregaon East, for ₹6.42 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. 
 
The transaction for the flat on the 28th floor of Tower C, Oberoi Exquisite, was registered on August 12, 2026, according to the sale deed reviewed by CRE Matrix. The apartment has a carpet area of approximately 996 sq ft and comes with one tandem car-parking space measuring about 240 sq ft.
 
The property was purchased from Noor Khan and Yusuf Ali Khan. The sale deed records the consideration at ₹6.42 crore, while the buyer paid ₹32.12 lakh as stamp duty and ₹30,000 as registration charges.
 
 
₹5.78 crore home loan finances most of the purchase
 
Mali has availed a ₹5.78 crore housing loan from Indian Bank, against the ₹6.42-crore purchase price. The loan was sanctioned on July 28, 2026, according to the sale deed. That means the loan covers roughly 90% of the property's purchase price, leaving the buyer to fund the balance from her own resources, apart from transaction costs.

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Oberoi Exquisite has seen several big-ticket celebrity transactions
 
Mali's purchase comes against the backdrop of several high-value transactions involving Bollywood names in the same project.
 
In October-November 2025, Amitabh Bachchan sold two apartments in Oberoi Exquisite for ₹6 crore each, fetching a combined ₹12 crore. Each apartment measured around 1,820 sq ft and came with two parking spaces. The transactions were registered on October 31 and November 1, 2025.
 
Bachchan had reportedly bought the two apartments in 2012 for a combined ₹8.12 crore. Their sale at ₹12 crore represented an estimated 47% return over 13 years, according to property-registration data accessed by CRE Matrix.
 
 In 2023, actor Ranveer Singh sold two apartments in Oberoi Exquisite for about ₹15.24-15.25 crore. The two 1,324-sq-ft carpet-area apartments had been bought by Singh in 2014 for ₹4.64 crore each.
 
These transactions underline how the Goregaon East development has evolved into a high-value residential market, attracting both investors and celebrity homeowners.

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 6:27 PM IST