Actors Yash and Radhika Pandit buy beachfront Alibag land for ₹24 crore

Kannada actor couple Radhika Pandit and Yash have expanded their real estate portfolio with the acquisition of a premium beachfront land parcel in Alibag, one of Maharashtra's most sought-after second-home destinations.

Property registration documents accessed by real estate consultancy firm Liases Foras show that the couple purchased two adjoining agricultural land parcels in Village Kamath, Taluka Alibag, District Raigad, for ₹24 crore. The transaction was registered on May 18, 2026, at the Office of the Sub-Registrar, Alibag.

The deal comprises agricultural land with a combined area of approximately 5,289 square metres (0.5289 hectare). The acquisition also includes a residential structure .

According to the documents, the property enjoys a strategic coastal location in Village Kamath, a micro-market adjacent to Kihim beach. The combined holding is bounded by a village road on the eastern side and the sea on the western side, while a narrow lane on the northern boundary provides access to the beach.

The purchasers paid ₹1.44 crore in stamp duty, along with ₹60,000 in registration fees and ₹5,200 towards document handling charges.

The land has been classified as agricultural land under Section 7, with a recorded valuation rate of ₹3,750 per square metre.

The transaction was executed through attorney Prashant Dileep Hardikar, who was appointed by both purchasers through separate specific powers of attorney dated May 11, 2026. The sellers in the transaction were Naseem Iqbal Halim and Iffat Shafique Ahmadi.

Alibag has emerged as one of India's most active luxury second-home markets, attracting prominent business families, entrepreneurs, investors, and celebrities seeking large land holdings along the Konkan coastline. Beachfront and near-beach parcels in locations such as Kihim, Awas, Mandwa, Sasawane and Nagaon continue to command premium valuations owing to limited supply and proximity to Mumbai.