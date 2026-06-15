Monday, June 15, 2026 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Affordable homes are vanishing. The new Indian dream home costs ₹1.5-3 cr

Affordable homes are vanishing. The new Indian dream home costs ₹1.5-3 cr

Homes priced below ₹75 lakh have nearly vanished from new launches, while the ₹1.5-3 crore segment has emerged as the dominant choice for developers

real estate, MUFG

| Image: Bloomberg

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 1:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The share of newly launched homes priced below ₹75 lakh has fallen sharply from 47% in late 2021 to just 17% in early 2026. In contrast, homes priced between ₹1.5 crore and ₹3 crore have nearly doubled their share of supply, rising from 16% to 31% and becoming the largest segment in India's residential market, according to an analysis by Magicbricks Research.
For buyers, the shift reflects a stark new reality. The days when affordable housing dominated new project launches appear to be over. Instead, developers are increasingly focusing on mid-premium and premium homes, where demand has remained strong and profit margins are healthier.
 
 
The trend has been driven by a combination of factors. Rising land prices, higher construction costs, increasing compliance expenses and changing buyer preferences have all pushed developers towards higher-ticket projects. At the same time, a growing base of affluent buyers and rising household incomes in urban India have supported demand for larger and more premium homes.
 
Notably, the data suggested that the shift towards premium housing has now stabilised. Across major ticket-size bands, supply shares have remained largely unchanged over the past year, indicating that the market is no longer moving further upmarket but is instead settling into a new equilibrium.
 
The report said that while luxury housing expanded significantly between 2021 and 2025, growth in the segment has begun to plateau. Homes priced above ₹5 crore now account for around 9% of new supply, compared to just 2.5% four years ago, but their share has remained broadly stable over recent quarters.

Also Read

Actor Couple Yash and Radhika Pandit Pick Up 5,289-Sq-Metre Alibag Parcel for ₹24 Crore

Actors Yash and Radhika Pandit buy beachfront Alibag land for ₹24 crore

India real estate price hike 2026, realty developers margin pressure India, construction cost increase steel prices India, West Asia conflict impact housing sector, Mumbai real estate cost escalation, Delhi NCR housing prices outlook, supply chain di

Embassy Developments to spend ₹2k cr in FY27 on construction activities: MD

real estate, dubai

Dubai property market attracts bargain hunters despite West Asia conflict

India real estate price hike 2026, realty developers margin pressure India, construction cost increase steel prices India, West Asia conflict impact housing sector, Mumbai real estate cost escalation, Delhi NCR housing prices outlook, supply chain di

Realtors brace for project delays as Iran war disrupts supply chainspremium

India real estate price hike 2026, realty developers margin pressure India, construction cost increase steel prices India, West Asia conflict impact housing sector, Mumbai real estate cost escalation, Delhi NCR housing prices outlook, supply chain di

Extended West Asia war threatens delivery of over 500,000 homes in India

 
Meanwhile, the m id-income segments between ₹75 lakh and ₹1.5 crore have displayed remarkable consistency, collectively contributing around 31% of national supply throughout the cycle. This segment continues to serve as a critical stabilising force in the market.
 
NCR appears to be correcting after a period of rapid premium expansion, with supply gradually shifting towards the ₹1–3 crore segments. MMR continues to witness selective growth in luxury launches, while Bengaluru has maintained a steady premium and luxury-driven trajectory supported by strong end-user demand. Hyderabad remains one of the fastest-growing markets, although its supply trends continue to exhibit greater volatility compared
to other metros.
 
According to Magicbricks Research, the next phase of growth for the residential sector will be driven less by shifts in ticket-size mix and more by sustained absorption levels. With the market having largely completed its premiumisation cycle, future supply growth will increasingly depend on maintaining healthy demand across core mid-premium categories.
 
The findings also reinforce the need for targeted interventions to revive affordable housing supply. Rising land costs, construction expenses and development economics continue to constrain new launches in the sub-₹75 lakh category, limiting the segment's share in organised residential supply.
 

More From This Section

Investor Madhusudan Kela joins an exclusive club of ultra-rich buyers at DLF's The Dahlias, where apartment prices have crossed Rs 100 crore and landmark transactions include a reported Rs 380 crore four-home purchase by a Delhi-NCR industrialist

Ace investor Madhusudan Kela buys Rs 120.7 cr flat at DLF's The Dahlias

Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana

How term plans, personal accident, illness protection insurance cover you

equity inflows

Equity savings funds: A sound option for stability-seeking investorspremium

pension

Labour ministry eyes universal, flexible pension scheme under EPFO

Income tax

Income tax return filing: How to avoid errors, notices and refund delayspremium

Topics : Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDII Stock HoldingsStocks to Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUPI Expansion in FranceDonald Trump Birthday CelebrationOil Price Crash TodayVedanta Demerger CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026