After Rs 3-cr Karjat land exit, Sonu Nigam makes Rs 1-cr Andheri office buy

Playback singer Sonu Nigam has purchased a commercial office space in Mumbai’s Andheri West for Rs 1 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

The office, located at Aston, Sundervan Complex on Lokhandwala Road, measures 258.33 sq ft in carpet area. The agreement for sale was registered on August 6, 2026. The transaction attracted stamp duty of Rs 6 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

At Rs 1 crore for 258.33 sq ft, the transaction works out to approximately Rs 38,709 per sq ft on carpet area.

The seller is Singular Health Private Limited. The agreement shows that Nigam purchased the office directly from the company, with the property forming part of the Aston building in the Sundervan Complex. The document records the total consideration at Rs 1 crore, with Rs 99 lakh paid to the seller and Rs 1 lakh deducted as tax deducted at source.

The latest purchase adds to a series of property transactions involving Nigam in Mumbai and the surrounding region in recent years.

Nigam's Karjat land sales

His property activity has also extended beyond Mumbai. In April 2026, Nigam sold four land parcels totalling more than 1.9 hectares in Savele village, Karjat, for a combined Rs 1.95 crore. The four transactions were registered on April 7, 2026, with individual parcels sold for Rs 50 lakh, Rs 75 lakh, Rs 50 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. The transactions were sourced from property registration documents by CRE Matrix.

A month later, he sold another five adjoining land parcels in the same Karjat area, covering about 1.067 hectares, for a combined Rs 95 lakh, according to CRE Matrix-sourced property documents

Playback singer Sonu Nigam has purchased a commercial office space in Mumbai’s Andheri West for Rs 1 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm. The office, located at Aston, Sundervan Complex on Lokhandwala Road, measures 258.33 sq ft in carpet area. The agreement for sale was registered on August 6, 2026. The transaction attracted stamp duty of Rs 6 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000. At Rs 1 crore for 258.33 sq ft, the transaction works out to approximately Rs 38,709 per sq ft on carpet area.

The seller is Singular Health Private Limited. The agreement shows that Nigam purchased the office directly from the company, with the property forming part of the Aston building in the Sundervan Complex. The document records the total consideration at Rs 1 crore, with Rs 99 lakh paid to the seller and Rs 1 lakh deducted as tax deducted at source.

The latest purchase adds to a series of property transactions involving Nigam in Mumbai and the surrounding region in recent years.

Nigam's Karjat land sales

His property activity has also extended beyond Mumbai. In April 2026, Nigam sold four land parcels totalling more than 1.9 hectares in Savele village, Karjat, for a combined Rs 1.95 crore. The four transactions were registered on April 7, 2026, with individual parcels sold for Rs 50 lakh, Rs 75 lakh, Rs 50 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. The transactions were sourced from property registration documents by CRE Matrix.

A month later, he sold another five adjoining land parcels in the same Karjat area, covering about 1.067 hectares, for a combined Rs 95 lakh, according to CRE Matrix-sourced property documents

Rs 19 lakh monthly rent from another commercial property

In December 2025, Sonu Nigam leased out a commercial unit in Mumbai’s Santacruz East for a monthly rent of ₹19 lakh, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The agreement was officially registered in December 2025.

As per IGR documents reviewed by Square Yards, the commercial unit, located in Trade Centre BKC, measures 4,257 sq. ft. The deal incurred a stamp duty of ₹3.27 lakh and registration charges of ₹1,000, and includes a security deposit of ₹90 lakh.

According to Square Yards’ analysis, the rental agreement spans five years. The rent is fixed at ₹19 lakh for the first year, with an escalation of 5.26% taking it to ₹20 lakh in the second year. From year two onward, the rent will rise at a steady annual rate of 5%, increasing to ₹21 lakh in the third year, ₹22.05 lakh in the fourth year, and ₹23.15 lakh in the fifth year. The total rental outflow during the lease tenure amounts to ₹12.62 crore.

Nigam's Rs 11.37-crore Andheri office purchase

In March 2023, Nigam bought two commercial offices in Andheri West for a combined Rs 11.37 crore. The two offices, located on the ground and first floors of a redevelopment project on Veera Desai Road, had a combined area of 5,547 sq ft.

The two transactions were valued at Rs 5.83 crore and Rs 5.54 crore respectively. The properties were part of the free-sale component of a redevelopment project being undertaken by Saroj Landmark Realty LLP, according to documents accessed by Propstack.

He also sold a Mumbai commercial property for Rs 7 crore

Nigam was also reported to have sold a 2,131 sq ft commercial property on Dattaji Salve Marg in Andheri West for Rs 7 crore in June 2024.

The sale deed was registered on June 28, 2024, and the property included two parking spaces. The transaction worked out to around Rs 32,848 per sq ft, according to documents accessed by Propstack.

In December 2025, Sonu Nigam leased out a commercial unit in Mumbai’s Santacruz East for a monthly rent of ₹19 lakh, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The agreement was officially registered in December 2025.

As per IGR documents reviewed by Square Yards, the commercial unit, located in Trade Centre BKC, measures 4,257 sq. ft. The deal incurred a stamp duty of ₹3.27 lakh and registration charges of ₹1,000, and includes a security deposit of ₹90 lakh.

According to Square Yards’ analysis, the rental agreement spans five years. The rent is fixed at ₹19 lakh for the first year, with an escalation of 5.26% taking it to ₹20 lakh in the second year. From year two onward, the rent will rise at a steady annual rate of 5%, increasing to ₹21 lakh in the third year, ₹22.05 lakh in the fourth year, and ₹23.15 lakh in the fifth year. The total rental outflow during the lease tenure amounts to ₹12.62 crore.

Nigam's Rs 11.37-crore Andheri office purchase

In March 2023, Nigam bought two commercial offices in Andheri West for a combined Rs 11.37 crore. The two offices, located on the ground and first floors of a redevelopment project on Veera Desai Road, had a combined area of 5,547 sq ft.

The two transactions were valued at Rs 5.83 crore and Rs 5.54 crore respectively. The properties were part of the free-sale component of a redevelopment project being undertaken by Saroj Landmark Realty LLP, according to documents accessed by Propstack.

He also sold a Mumbai commercial property for Rs 7 crore

Nigam was also reported to have sold a 2,131 sq ft commercial property on Dattaji Salve Marg in Andheri West for Rs 7 crore in June 2024.

The sale deed was registered on June 28, 2024, and the property included two parking spaces. The transaction worked out to around Rs 32,848 per sq ft, according to documents accessed by Propstack.