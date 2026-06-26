AI boom propels global unicorn club to record 1,603; India slips to fourth

Artificial intelligence has triggered the biggest wealth creation cycle in the global startup ecosystem, pushing the number of unicorns worldwide to a record 1,603 with a combined valuation of $8 trillion, according to the Hurun Global Unicorn Index 2026. India, however, slipped one place to fourth after being overtaken by the UK, despite retaining 61 unicorns.

" The total value of the world's unicorns has surged 43% to US$8 trillion, driven almost entirely by the AI boom. The Top 10 alone are worth US$3.9Tn — nearly half the entire list. This concentration of economic value is unprecedented and reflects investor conviction that AI will produce a small number of extraordinarily valuable companies.

308 unicorns were newly minted this year — nearly one every day — up from 203 last year. This is still short of the 2021 peak of 700, but the quality of this year's cohort is higher: many new entrants in AI, Robotics and New Energy came in at multi-billion-dollar valuations from day one," said the Hurun study.

Capital is flowing disproportionately into a handful of high-growth artificial intelligence companies rather than the broader startup ecosystem.

Artificial intelligence has emerged as the dominant force in global venture capital. AI unicorns now account for 36 per cent of the total value of all unicorns worldwide, despite numbering 215—almost the same as fintech's 216 unicorns.

The biggest beneficiary of this trend was Anthropic, whose valuation jumped by $904 billion in a year to reach $965 billion, making it the world's most valuable unicorn ahead of OpenAI, valued at $852 billion. ByteDance, owner of TikTok and AI assistant Doubao, slipped to third despite adding $180 billion in value to reach $480 billion.

TOTAL VALUE OF UNICORNS IN WORLD US$8TN, UP STAGGERING 43% ON BACK OF AI AI is the standout growth story of 2026 — with 215 unicorns, up a massive 87 in a single year, and accounting for 36% of total unicorn value; the highest share of any sector. Hurun Chairman Rupert Hoogewerf described 2026 as the year AI evolved "from theme to engine", saying the race to build the world's most capable AI models is now defining global competition and creating the next generation of mega-corporations.

India loses third spot

India ranked fourth globally with 61 unicorns, three fewer than last year, allowing the UK to overtake it with 70 unicorns. The United States remained the undisputed leader with 806 unicorns—more than half the global total—while China followed with 381. Together, the US and China account for nearly three-fourths of the world's unicorns.

Within India, Bengaluru remained the country's unicorn capital with 25 unicorns, followed by Mumbai with 13. However, Bengaluru lost six unicorns during the year, highlighting the slower pace of unicorn creation compared with global AI hubs such as San Francisco and London.

India's highest-valued unicorns continue to be brokerage platform Zerodha ($9 billion), quick-commerce company Zepto ($7 billion) and fintech firm Razorpay ($6 billion). Six Indian unicorns graduated to the public markets during the year, reflecting improving IPO activity.

Indian founders shine globally

While India slipped in domestic rankings, Indian entrepreneurs continued to expand their global influence.

According to the report, Indians have co-founded 217 unicorns globally. Of these, 156 are based outside India—including 142 in the United States—while 61 operate within the country. Together, these companies are valued at nearly $600 billion. Hurun said Indian founders are increasingly shaping the global AI and fintech ecosystem through companies such as Perplexity AI, Anysphere, Zerodha and Razorpay.

Unicorn creation accelerates

The pace of unicorn creation also picked up sharply during the year.

A total of 308 startups achieved unicorn status, equivalent to almost one new billion-dollar company every day. Another 75 unicorns went public, more than doubling last year's tally of 34 IPOs, while 64 were acquired or merged. At the same time, 88 companies lost their unicorn status after valuations dropped below the $1-billion threshold, highlighting the increasingly selective nature of venture capital markets.

The report also found that 19 startups founded only in the past year had already crossed the billion-dollar valuation mark, underscoring how AI is compressing the time required to build globally valuable companies.

Here are the key things to note: