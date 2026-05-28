Air India Express launches mega sale with 5 mn seats, discounts up to 50%

As India’s aviation market heads into the busy summer and festive travel season, Air India Express has launched one of its largest promotional campaigns yet, offering 5 million seats under its new “Xpress Sale” with discounts of up to 50% across domestic and international routes.

The limited-period sale opened on May 27 and will remain live until May 31, 2026, for travel between June 15 and October 10, 2026.

The airline said the discounts apply on Lite fares, which come without check-in baggage, and Value fares across its expanding network spanning India, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

The airline is providing exclusive early access on its website, airindiaexpress.com, and mobile app on 27 May, before the sale opens across all major booking platforms from 28 May.

Air India Express offers Zero Convenience Fees for all bookings made on its official website and app during this sale.

The ‘Xpress Sale’ offers logged-in Tata Neupass members 20% off Business Class fares, which feature best-in-class legroom, complimentary ‘Gourmair’ hot meals, extra check-in baggage allowance and ‘Xpress Ahead’ priority services.

Tata NeuPass members can also unlock an additional discount of up to ₹300 on flight bookings and earn up to 8% NeuCoins.

Members can also benefit from up to 30% off ‘Gourmair’ hot meals, standard and prime seat selection, and excess baggage options such as 10 kg Xcess Check-In and 3 kg Xtra Carry-On.

The move comes at a time when Indian airlines are aggressively competing for price-sensitive travellers amid:

rising passenger traffic,

strong leisure demand,

and growing outbound international travel from India.

The airline continues to provide specialised discounted fares and benefits for students, senior citizens, members of the armed forces (serving and retired) and their dependents.