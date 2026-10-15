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Air India Express offers 20% off on flights for Delhi Half Marathon runners

Air India Express is offering participants of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon up to 20% savings on flights, ₹5,000 flight voucher giveaways and opportunities to enrol in the Maharaja Club programme

Air India Express' Freedom Sale gives travellers a limited window — book by August 16 for travel from August 16 to October 31

The airline is also offering ₹5,000 flight voucher giveaways, Maharaja Club enrolment and race-day experiences for participants

Sunainaa Chadha
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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Air India Express is offering participants of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon up to 20% savings on flights, ₹5,000 flight voucher giveaways and opportunities to enrol in the Maharaja Club loyalty programme.
 
The airline, the Official Airline Partner of the marathon, said the offers are available to participants, their families and supporters travelling to and from Delhi for the event.
 
Travellers can avail of the discount using the promo code RUNDEL while booking through the airline’s website or mobile app. The offer is valid until October 31, 2026, allowing participants to plan trips beyond the race, the airline said.
 
The airline is also offering on-ground activities during the Bib Collection Expo at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka from October 15 to 17. Participants can enrol in the Air India Group’s Maharaja Club loyalty programme with assistance from a dedicated team and learn about its travel rewards and benefits.
 
 
In addition, raffle draws will be held every two hours during the expo, giving participants opportunities to win Air India Express flight vouchers worth ₹5,000 each.

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The airline is also organising an interactive Brand Story Thread Wall, where visitors can share experiences and milestones associated with their journeys.
 
On race day, October 18, Air India Express will host a photo booth and a Runner’s Passport activity. The airline plans to distribute 45,000 branded Runner’s Passports, which participants can collect stamps on at multiple event touchpoints as a keepsake of their marathon experience.
 
Air India Express operates more than 585 daily flights connecting 48 domestic and 17 international destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia. Its fleet comprises more than 100 Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft.

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First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 11:49 AM IST