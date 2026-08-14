Air India Express sale: Save up to 20% on flights; how to get extra 10% off

Planning a trip around Independence Day or a holiday later this year? Air India Express has launched a limited-period Freedom Sale offering travellers up to 20% savings on flight fares and Gourmair meals.

The sale is open for bookings until August 16, 2026, for travel between August 16 and October 31, 2026, according to the airline.

There is also an additional saving for travellers who book directly with the airline. Customers booking through the Air India Express website or mobile app can get another 10% discount using the promo code FREEDOM.

What does the Air India Express Freedom Sale offer?

Under the offer, travellers can get:

Up to 20% off on Xpress Lite fares

Up to 20% off on Xpress Value fares

Up to 20% off on Gourmair meals

Additional 10% discount on direct bookings through the airline's website or app using code FREEDOM

Tata NeuPass and Maharaja Club members can earn additional loyalty benefits.

The offer is available across Air India Express' booking channels until August 16.

Members of Tata NeuPass and Maharaja Club can enjoy additional benefits and earn up to 8 NeuCoins or 12 Maharaja Club points for every Rs 100 spent on their bookings.

The airline offers a range of fare options tailored to different travel preferences. Xpress Lite is the airline's zero check-in baggage fare, while Xpress Value includes a standard check-in baggage allowance. Guests can further customise their journey with add-ons such as Gourmair hot meals, preferred seats, additional baggage, and priority services.

With a growing fleet of over 100 aircraft and about 500 daily flights, Air India Express connects 48 domestic and 16 international destinations across Southeast and West Asia.

Express Lite vs Xpress Value: What's the difference?

Air India Express offers different fare categories depending on how much flexibility and baggage you need.

Xpress Lite is the airline's zero check-in baggage fare. It can be useful for travellers flying light with cabin baggage who don't need to check in a suitcase.

Xpress Value, meanwhile, includes a standard check-in baggage allowance.

This distinction is important when comparing fares. A cheaper Xpress Lite ticket may not necessarily be cheaper overall if you subsequently need to purchase check-in baggage.

Travellers can also add services such as:

Check-in baggage

Preferred seats

Priority services

Gourmair hot meals

How to get the extra 10% discount

Travellers booking directly through the Air India Express website or mobile app can use the promo code:

FREEDOM

The airline said the direct-booking benefit is in addition to the savings available under the Freedom Sale.

Travellers should check the terms displayed at the time of booking, including any route, fare-class or other conditions applicable to the promotional discount.