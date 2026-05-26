Air India flyers can now earn rewards, redeem points on Express flights too

If you have ever flown frequently on Air India Express but felt frustrated that those trips earned you nothing inside Air India’s Maharaja Club loyalty programme, that is finally changing.

Air India has announced a major expansion of its Maharaja Club programme, allowing members to now: earn Maharaja Points,redeem points, and accumulate tier benefits on flights operated by Air India Express across more than 55 destinations spanning: India, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East.

How this works:

Maharaja Club members can immediately begin earning Maharaja Points and Tier Points on Air India Express-operated flights when booking across multiple channels, including the Air India and Air India Express websites and mobile apps and through major travel agents.

Maharaja Club members will also have their Air India Express flights contribute to their tier progression, with eligible flights counting toward both minimum flight requirements and Tier Points accumulation, enabling members to accelerate reaching higher tiers of the programme.

Maharaja Club members can accrue Maharaja Points on all Air India Express flights by entering their Maharaja Club ID at the time of booking.

Maharaja Points for Air India Express flights cannot be claimed retrospectively in the current phase of the rollout.

Members can add their Maharaja Club ID during booking on Air India and Air India Express platforms, as well as select online travel partners.

The addition or modification of Maharaja Club membership ID is not available at airport counters or contact centres in the current phase.

The Maharaja Points accrual framework applies to a wide range of bookings, including special fares for senior citizens, students, and armed forces personnel.

Reward Points will be calculated on base fare and fuel surcharge, with accrual rates aligned to Air India, as follows, to ensure a consistent and easy-to-understand earning structure.

Air India Makes Loyalty Points More Valuable for Budget Flyers "Our focus is on continually expanding Maharaja Club in a way that ensures our loyal customers’ travel experiences across destinations contribute meaningfully to their relationship with the Air India group. The growing scale of the Air India Express network makes the introduction of accruals and redemptions on these flights both timely and important, addressing a long-standing expectation of our frequent flyers. It also reflects our aim to build Maharaja Points into a valuable currency over time," said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India, and Chairman, Air India Express.

Redeeming Maharaja Points for Air India Express Award Flights

Redemptions of Maharaja Points for Award Flights on Air India Express are currently available to members booking codeshare flights bearing Air India’s ‘AI’ designator code but which are operated by Air India Express, via the Air India website and mobile app.

For instance, a Maharaja Club member wants to fly from Delhi to Guwahati, and searches for flight options on the Air India website or mobile app.

On the flight selection page, they would find multiple flight options on the sector bearing ‘AI’ flight numbers but a few of them may be operated by Air India Express under the codeshare agreement between two carriers. The member can simply redeem their Maharaja Points for those flights in addition to the other flights operated by Air India.