Air India offers students 10% off domestic fares until Oct 20: How to save

Students planning to travel home for the holiday season or heading to a new city for college or attend internships and campus placements can save on air travel with Air India’s limited-period offer.

The airline is offering a flat 10% discount on domestic base fares on eligible bookings made until October 20, 2026. The offer applies to eligible one-way and round-trip bookings, subject to the airline’s fare conditions and terms.

The discount is available through Air India’s official website and mobile app. Students must select the student concession option while searching for flights to access eligible fares.

What benefits do students get?

The limited-period discount is part of Air India’s year-round student programme, which offers additional benefits on eligible bookings.

What students get

Domestic fare discount

Flat 10% off eligible domestic base fares under the limited-period offer

Year-round fare benefit

Up to 10% off eligible domestic and international fares

Additional baggage

10 kg extra baggage allowance

Date change

One complimentary date change on eligible bookings

Convenience fee

50% reduction for logged-in customers

UPI payment offer

Additional discount of up to ₹1,000 per passenger on eligible domestic bookings using the code UPIPROMO

How to book Air India student fares

Students can book through Air India’s official website or its mobile app.

Here is how to access the offer:

Enter your departure city, destination and travel dates.

Select “Student” from the “Concession Type” dropdown menu.

Check the eligible student fares displayed for your journey.

Review the fare conditions, baggage allowance and other applicable terms before completing the booking.

Students should make their bookings by October 20, 2026, to access the limited-period domestic discount.

Can students save more with UPI?

Students booking directly through Air India’s website or mobile app may be eligible for additional savings.

Logged-in customers receive a 50% reduction in convenience fees. Eligible domestic bookings paid for using UPI can also qualify for an additional discount of up to ₹1,000 per passenger by entering the promo code UPIPROMO.

The UPI offer is subject to its own eligibility criteria and terms. Students should check whether the discount applies to their selected flight and payment before completing the transaction.

What should students check before booking?

The 10% discount applies to the base fare, not necessarily the entire ticket price. Taxes, fees and other charges may still apply, so the final savings will depend on the fare and booking conditions.