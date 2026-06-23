Air India's new travel hack: Earn airline points on hotel stays too

Airline major Air India and travel platform Booking.com have partnered to allow passengers to book accommodation directly through the airline's website and mobile app, marking the latest step in the carrier's effort to become a one-stop travel platform rather than just an airline.

The partnership, announced on June 22, enables travellers to access a dedicated co-branded hotel-booking platform integrated into Air India's digital channels. Instead of visiting multiple websites to plan a trip, customers can now book flights and accommodation in a single ecosystem.

What is the partnership all about?

Customers can now access a vast array of global accommodations via a dedicated co-branded platform on the Air India website and mobile app, powered by Booking.com, along with exclusive benefits and loyalty rewards for Maharaja Club members.

"The co-branded platform offers Air India customers access to Booking.com’s extensive global inventory of over 31 million reported listings in 45 languages, including 8.6 million listings in homes, villas and other unique places to stay, backed by its 24/7 customer support," Air India said in a statement.

What changes for travellers?

For passengers, the biggest benefit is convenience.

Traditionally, travellers book flights on an airline website and then switch to a separate hotel-booking platform. Under the new arrangement, Air India customers can search, compare and reserve accommodation through Booking.com's inventory directly from Air India's website and app.

Can travellers earn rewards?

Yes.

One of the biggest attractions for frequent flyers is the ability to earn loyalty rewards on hotel bookings.

Air India’s Maharaja Club members can earn 5 Maharaja Points for every Rs 100 spent on stays booked through the dedicated platform. These points can be redeemed for award flights and cabin upgrades.

For frequent travellers, this effectively turns hotel spending into airline rewards, something that was previously available only through limited travel partnerships.

Launch offers:

Customers will also benefit from exclusive discounts of up to 15% on participating properties for a limited period, from June 22 to July 21, 2026.

Why is Air India doing this?

The partnership is part of Air India's broader transformation strategy under the Tata Group.

Over the past year, the airline has:

Revamped its Maharaja Club loyalty programme;

Expanded airline partnerships and codeshares;

Introduced Easy Connect services for international passengers from smaller Indian cities;

Added new loyalty earning and redemption partners.

By adding hotel bookings, Air India is attempting to capture a larger share of travellers' overall spending rather than earning revenue only from flight tickets.

“Our partnership with Booking.com is another step in our efforts to build a comprehensive travel ecosystem for our customers. By combining Air India’s growing global network with Booking.com’s vast portfolio, we are offering our guests greater convenience, choice and added value across journeys,” said Abhijit Menon, Divisional Vice President & Head of Revenue Management, Air India.

Should travellers use it?

The answer depends on pricing.

Travellers should still compare hotel rates across platforms before booking. However, the ability to earn Maharaja Points on accommodation spending could make the Air India-Booking.com platform attractive for frequent Air India flyers who regularly redeem points for flights or upgrades.

“As travellers increasingly seek integrated, digital-first travel experiences, we are excited to partner with Air India. This collaboration reflects our Connected Trip vision of making travel planning simpler and more seamless. By combining our diverse global accommodation inventory with Air India’s growing international network, we are helping to make it easier for travellers to book their flights and stay in one place. This partnership also reinforces our commitment to India, delivering greater value, rewarding loyalty and creating a more seamless, end-to-end travel experience," said Laura Houldsworth, Managing Director and Vice President, Asia Pacific at Booking.com.

The Booking.com partnership is not an isolated initiative but part of a series of customer-facing changes introduced over the past two years. Maharaja Club gets a makeover One of Air India's most significant consumer-focused initiatives has been the overhaul of its Maharaja Club loyalty programme. The airline redesigned the programme to make it easier for travellers to earn and redeem points, introduced lower redemption thresholds on many routes, simplified tier progression and added greater flexibility for award bookings and cancellations. Industry data indicates that travellers increasingly prefer planning multiple parts of their journey through a single platform. Research shows that leisure travellers opt for bundled travel offerings combining flights, accommodation or other services.

In another major move, Air India integrated Maharaja Club with Air India Express, allowing members to earn and redeem points across the low-cost carrier's network of more than 55 destinations.

For frequent flyers, this effectively expanded the utility of the programme and accelerated opportunities to earn rewards.

Premium economy push

Another key pillar of Air India's customer strategy has been the expansion of Premium Economy.

The airline has positioned the cabin as an affordable upgrade for travellers seeking more comfort without paying business-class fares.

With wider seats, additional legroom, enhanced meal service and greater baggage allowances, Premium Economy has become one of Air India's biggest differentiators in the domestic market.

Connectivity in the sky

Digital services have become another focus area.

Air India has introduced Wi-Fi connectivity on selected routes and expanded in-flight entertainment options through both seatback systems and wireless streaming platforms.

For business travellers and younger passengers accustomed to being constantly connected, the ability to work, browse or stream content while flying is increasingly becoming an expectation rather than a luxury.

Lounges and airport experience

Air India has launched and upgraded premium lounges, including facilities in Delhi and international locations such as San Francisco.

The new lounges offer improved dining, workspaces, relaxation areas and premium amenities aimed at competing more effectively with global airlines.

For premium passengers and elite loyalty members, these upgrades form an increasingly important part of the overall travel experience.

Member-only discounts and benefits

The airline has also introduced a range of loyalty-driven incentives, including member-exclusive fares, promotional discounts and special booking offers available through direct channels.

The objective is clear: encourage travellers to book directly with Air India rather than through third-party platforms while strengthening loyalty among repeat customers.