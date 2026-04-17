Akshaya Tritiya gold buying: Match consumption, investment with purpose

Tradition drives sales spikes

‘Akshaya’ means ‘never diminishing’. Purchases made on Akshaya Tritiya are believed to bring lasting prosperity and the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

“The festival typically drives one of the biggest spikes in India’s gold sales, often contributing 10–15 per cent of annual retail demand in a single day. Even in 2026, with record-high prices, the tradition of token purchases—small coins or jewellery—continues to hold strong,” says Prithviraj Kothari, managing director, RiddiSiddhi Bullions, and president, India Bullion and Jewellers Association.

“An estimated 20–30 tonnes of gold changes hands on this single day, making it one of the country’s biggest buying occasions,” says Ankita Lohia, senior financial advisor, 1 Finance.

Consumption or investment?

Jewellery bought on Akshaya Tritiya often carries 8–25 per cent making charges plus 3 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST), along with resale deductions. That makes it a consumption expense rather than an efficient investment.

“In contrast, gold ETFs and sovereign gold bonds have lower costs and track prices more closely. On a sentiment-driven day, distinguishing between consumption and investment is crucial, as only investment-grade gold helps build long-term wealth,” says Lohia.

Verifying hallmark authenticity

Since June 2021, the hallmarking system has been simplified to three key identifiers that buyers should verify to ensure authenticity. “At the showroom, use a magnifying glass to check for the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) logo—the triangular mark of the BIS—along with the purity or fineness stamp, such as 22K916, 18K750, or 14K585,” says Kothari.

Each piece must also carry a hallmark unique identification (HUID), a six-digit alphanumeric code laser-etched on the jewellery. This enables traceability and confirms its genuineness.

Use the BIS Care app

The BIS Care app offers a simple way to verify jewellery authenticity through its “Verify HUID” feature. By entering the six-digit alphanumeric code etched on the piece, users can instantly access details such as the jeweller’s registration, hallmarking date, purity, article type, and the hallmarking centre. If the app returns “No record found”, it is a strong indication that the HUID may be fake.

How to choose the right purity

Buyers should choose gold purity not only according to their budget, but also based on usage and durability. While 22K (91.6 per cent pure) is ideal for traditional plain jewellery such as chains and bangles because of its rich colour, it is relatively soft and prone to scratches.

“18K (75 per cent pure) is better suited for diamond and gemstone jewellery as it is stronger and holds stones securely, while 14K (58.5 per cent pure) is the most durable option for daily-wear pieces like rings and studs that are exposed to frequent wear and tear,” says Kothari.

Why invoice matters

A formal invoice is your key legal safeguard when buying gold. It should mention the HUID, weight, gold rate, and making charges. Without it, complaints through the BIS Care app become difficult, and many jewellers may deny full buyback value at resale.

Buy from BIS-licensed jewellers

The BIS maintains a registry of authorised jewellers selling hallmarked gold. Buying from them ensures authenticity and accountability. “This push for standardisation is now extending beyond gold, with clearer certification norms for lab-grown diamonds helping improve consumer trust,” says Namita Kothari, founder, Akoirah by Augmont.

If a BIS-recognised assay centre finds a shortfall in purity, the customer can file a complaint with BIS. Under the hallmarking system, registered jewellers are accountable for their claims and may face regulatory action. This makes it essential to retain the invoice and hallmark details for any grievance.

“Ultimately, a combination of verification, documentation, and informed decision-making helps build long-term confidence,” says Namita Kothari.

Investing in gold

According to investment experts, a small jewellery purchase on Akshaya Tritiya can satisfy the festive sentiment, but investment decisions require thorough due diligence.

“Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) should be evaluated based on price, structure, liquidity, tax efficiency, and overall asset allocation. Token buying is fine, but larger investments must follow disciplined financial planning,” says Ankit Patel, co-founder and partner, Arunasset Investment Services.

Selecting gold ETFs

When buying gold ETFs, investors should check the portfolio composition rather than assume full physical backing. While the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) mandates at least 95 per cent allocation to gold and related instruments, this can include derivatives, meaning non-physical exposure can be significant. Investors should prefer ETFs with higher physical gold backing and lower derivative exposure.

“Equally important are liquidity and trading efficiency—look for good trading volumes, low expense ratios, and minimal tracking error. Investors should also compare the market price with the iNAV (indicative net asset value) to avoid paying a premium,” says Patel.

Gold fund-of-funds: Pros and cons

Gold fund-of-funds (FoFs) offer a simple way to gain gold exposure without a demat account, as investors can buy and redeem them like regular mutual fund units. This makes them ideal for systematic investment plans (SIPs). They also reduce execution risks such as bid-ask spreads and pricing inefficiencies.

“The asset management company can manage inflows during periods of ETF mispricing, helping investors avoid buying at inflated prices. However, investors should still track costs, taxation, and the structure of the underlying ETF,” says Patel.

Gold FoFs are convenient, but they also have drawbacks. They are less tax-efficient, as long-term capital gains (LTCG) benefits typically apply only after 24 months. Costs can also be higher because investors bear both FoF and underlying ETF expenses.

They also lack intraday liquidity, with redemptions taking place at net asset value (NAV), and may carry tracking error because their performance depends on the underlying ETF’s structure and liquidity.

SGBs in the secondary market: Are they worth it?

The Union Budget 2026 has made secondary market investments in sovereign gold bonds less attractive, as capital gains tax exemption now applies only to original subscribers who hold till maturity. Secondary buyers no longer get this benefit.

“SGBs still offer 2.5 per cent annual interest, sovereign backing, and there are no storage costs. Past issues have delivered strong returns when held to maturity. However, without the tax advantage, investors need to be more selective when buying from the secondary market,” says Lohia.

Many SGB tranches are currently trading at a discount to prevailing spot gold prices on the exchanges. “This is largely due to limited liquidity and recent tax changes that have reduced their appeal,” says Abhishek Kumar, Sebi-registered investment advisor and founder, SahajMoney.com.

He adds that secondary market SGBs can still make sense if the bonds are available at a sufficient discount to offset the tax impact, and investors still benefit from the 2.5 per cent annual interest.