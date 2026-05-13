Allahabad HC ruling on EPFO higher pension may widen relief for retirees

The Allahabad High Court has ruled in favour of petitioners seeking more money under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), potentially strengthening the position of thousands of pensioners involved in similar disputes with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

According to news agency PTI, the Lucknow bench of the court has cleared the way for higher pension benefits for retired employees of state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), ruling that statutory pension rights cannot be restricted by internal trust rules imposing salary ceilings.

The judgement is being seen as an important development in a long-running pension dispute that began after the Supreme Court’s landmark 2022 ruling on the EPS scheme.

What did the court say?

Justice Shree Prakash Singh, while deciding a batch of petitions, quashed EPFO orders rejecting the employees’ joint option forms for higher pension.

The court observed that where both the employer and employees had contributed to the pension fund on actual salary, retirees would be entitled to pension benefits based on that higher salary contribution.

The ruling specifically rejected EPFO’s argument that pensionable salary should remain capped at Rs 6,500 under HAL Trust Rules.

The court said provisions under trust rules that are less beneficial than the statutory Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995, cannot override employee rights granted under the law.

It also directed the regional provident fund commissioner to reconsider the employees’ applications afresh in line with Supreme Court rulings and the observations made in the judgement.

The order was delivered on May 8 after the judgement had been reserved in February.

Why the case matters

The dispute relates to the “higher pension” option under EPS, where employees who contributed to EPF on their actual salary, instead of the statutory wage ceiling, seek pension benefits calculated on that higher salary base.

For years, many employers and EPFO offices either denied or restricted such benefits, leading to large-scale litigation across the country.

The Supreme Court, in November 2022, had upheld the validity of higher pension provisions under EPS while allowing eligible employees to submit joint options with employers.

However, implementation has remained uneven, with many retirees alleging delays, rejections and procedural hurdles.

The Allahabad High Court ruling strengthens the argument that once contributions have already been made on actual salary, pension benefits cannot later be curtailed using internal administrative rules.

What was HAL’s position?

One important aspect of the case was HAL’s stance before the court.

According to the PTI report, HAL management informed the court that it had no objection to granting higher pension benefits and confirmed that contributions on actual salary had already been deducted from employees.

This weakened EPFO’s argument that higher pension could not be granted due to trust rule limitations.

The petitioners had argued that although HAL is an exempted establishment, the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995, still fully applies to it.

They also contended that both employer and employee had contributed 8.33 per cent on actual salary, making them eligible for higher pension benefits.

What does this mean for EPFO pensioners?

While the judgement directly applies to the petitioners in the HAL case, it could influence similar disputes pending before courts and EPFO authorities.

The ruling may particularly help:

Retirees from exempted establishments

Employees whose EPF contributions were made on actual salary

Pensioners whose joint option applications were rejected citing salary ceilings

Employees facing delays in processing higher pension claims

However, the judgement does not automatically grant higher pension to all retirees. Individual eligibility will still depend on contribution history, employer records and compliance with EPS provisions.

Key issue remains implementation

Despite multiple court rulings, implementation of higher pension continues to remain complex.

Many applicants have reported difficulties such as:

Mismatch in contribution records

Lack of employer verification

Technical issues in EPFO processing

Disputes over pensionable salary calculations

Delays in approval of joint options

Legal experts say the latest ruling reinforces the principle that beneficial social security legislation should be interpreted in favour of employees rather than restricted through procedural or administrative barriers.

The Allahabad High Court also emphasised this point, observing that beneficial schemes are intended to provide greater protection to employees and such rights cannot be curtailed through trust rules.

(With inputs from PTI)