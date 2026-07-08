Amazon leases 4.2 lakh sq ft warehouse in Bhiwandi for Rs 1.26 crore/month

Amazon Seller Services, the Indian marketplace arm of e-commerce giant Amazon, has leased a large warehouse spanning more than 4.17 lakh square feet in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi logistics hub at a starting monthly rent of nearly Rs 1.27 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The warehouse is located at Village Dohale and Village Bokhari in Bhiwandi, Thane, and has been leased from Ecobox Industrials Asset V Pvt Ltd for a tenure of nine years. The lease agreement was registered on June 29, 2026.

The leased property has a chargeable area of 417,248 sq ft. Under the agreement, Amazon will pay an initial rent of Rs 30.34 per sq ft per month, translating into a monthly rental of Rs 1.27 crore (Rs 1,26,59,304). Rent payments will commence from October 11, 2026, while the lease commencement date is June 11, 2026.

The agreement provides for an annual rental escalation of 5%, indicating that Amazon's lease payments will increase every year during the contract period. The tenant will also pay common area maintenance (CAM) charges of Rs 2 per sq ft per month from the rent commencement date, amounting to about Rs 8.34 lakh every month.

The lease has been signed for an initial period of nine years, with Amazon having the option to renew it for another five years by serving a notice at least six months before the expiry of the lease term.

The agreement also specifies a lock-in period of 36 months for Amazon, while the lessor will remain locked in for the entire lease tenure.

As security, Amazon has deposited Rs 3.80 crore, equivalent to three months' rent, with the lessor.

Bhiwandi, located on the outskirts of Mumbai, has emerged as one of India's largest warehousing and logistics clusters, attracting major e-commerce firms, third-party logistics operators and retailers due to its connectivity to Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port and key highways.

Amazon's latest Bhiwandi lease is part of a broader strategy to expand its logistics network across India through long-term warehouse agreements.

In May 2026, Amazon Seller Services sub-leased 2.78 lakh sq ft of Grade A warehousing space in Nelamangala, Bengaluru, from Assetz Industrial Parks. The transaction highlighted continued demand from e-commerce companies for modern logistics assets in key consumption centres.

Earlier, in September 2025, Amazon signed one of eastern India's largest warehousing deals by leasing 5.59 lakh sq ft at a fulfilment centre in Hooghly, West Bengal, on a 20-year lease with a total rental commitment of nearly Rs 430 crore.

In August 2025, the company also entered into a built-to-suit lease for a 6 lakh sq ft logistics facility at Oswal Logistics Park, Kolkata. The warehouse is expected to be delivered between 2027 and 2028, underscoring Amazon's long-term investment in eastern India's supply chain.

Separately, Amazon has also been expanding its infrastructure beyond fulfilment centres. Earlier this month, Amazon Data Services India, the company's data centre arm, signed a 17-year lease for a 4-acre land parcel in Mumbai's Powai with an estimated rental commitment exceeding Rs 650 crore, taking its leased land in the area to 13.5 acres across three transactions since 2022.