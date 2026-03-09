Amazon Pay offers car, bike insurance digitally with cashless claims too

Amazon Pay has expanded its vehicle insurance portfolio, allowing millions of car owners to purchase car and two-wheeler insurance directly through the Amazon app with a fully digital process and access to nationwide cashless claims.

The company said the offering is designed for over 280 million vehicle owners in India, including more than 250 million two-wheeler users and around 30 million car owners, who can now compare and purchase insurance policies within minutes on the platform.

The service is being rolled out in partnership with insurers including HDFC ERGO, ACKO and ICICI Lombard, enabling customers to choose from multiple policies while accessing a nationwide cashless claims network of more than 9,000 garages.

Buy vehicle insurance digitally in minutes

Through the Amazon app, customers can purchase vehicle insurance by entering their vehicle registration number, selecting coverage options and completing the payment digitally.

The company said the process removes several traditional pain points in buying motor insurance, including sales calls and lengthy paperwork, while enabling instant digital policy issuance.

For two-wheeler policies, the process typically does not require physical vehicle inspection, further speeding up the purchase journey.

Once purchased, the policy becomes available instantly in the customer’s Amazon orders page, making it easy to access policy details and documents when needed.

Focus on insurance access in smaller cities

The expanded insurance service is also aimed at increasing penetration in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, where access to insurance products has traditionally been limited.

Customers across cities such as Coimbatore, Kota, Gwalior, Jamshedpur, Jhansi, Udupi, Sambalpur, Alwar and Bharatpur will be able to access the same digital purchase process and claim support as metro users.

According to Vikas Bansal, CEO of Amazon Pay India, the expansion is intended to simplify insurance purchase and address gaps in coverage.

“With more than 70% of India’s registered two-wheelers uninsured, we are focused on driving deeper insurance penetration into tier-2 and tier-3 cities. By partnering with trusted insurers and offering a comprehensive cashless garage network, we aim to provide a safety net for millions of road users,” he said.

Key benefits for users

The Amazon Pay vehicle insurance offering includes:

Competitive premiums from multiple insurers

Ability to compare plans across insurers before purchase

Fully digital onboarding with minimal sales intervention

Cashless claims at 9,000+ garages nationwide

Instant policy issuance and digital access

Additional cashback benefits through Amazon Pay

Prime members may also receive exclusive premium discounts offered by insurers.

Growing digital distribution of insurance

