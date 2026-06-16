As co-owner, women can seek tenant eviction without property partition: SC

A woman who jointly owns family property can seek eviction of tenants even without an exclusive ownership title or a formal partition of the property, the Supreme Court has ruled in a judgement that may impact several family property disputes.

The court held that the co-owner of a property can be treated as a “co-landlord” under the Bombay Rents, Hotel and Lodging House Rates Control Act, 1947, if she is entitled to receive rent. This means a co-owner does not have to wait for a legal partition or prove absolute ownership before initiating eviction proceedings for genuine personal requirements.

The ruling came in a dispute involving Marietta D’Silva, who had filed an eviction case against tenants occupying a flat in a building in Chembur, Mumbai. The case, which began in 1993, eventually reached the Supreme Court after the Bombay High Court overturned earlier eviction orders.

What did the Supreme Court say?

The Supreme Court restored the eviction order passed by the trial court and held that co-owners have rights over the entire property and are not restricted only to their undivided share.

The court observed that under rent control laws, the definition of a landlord is broad and includes anyone who is receiving or entitled to receive rent. Since D’Silva was a co-owner and had been receiving rent on behalf of the family, she qualified as a landlord for the purpose of filing the eviction case.

The judgement also clarified that exclusive ownership is not necessary for a co-owner to approach the court.

“The requirement of establishing exclusive ownership or obtaining a prior partition decree would be inconsistent with the nature of co-ownership recognised under property law,” said Fazl Askari, senior associate at PSL Advocates & Solicitors.

He added that the Bombay Rent Act adopts an inclusive definition of landlord, allowing anyone entitled to receive rent to initiate eviction proceedings.

Why the ruling matters for family property disputes

The case also recognised the importance of oral family arrangements. After her father’s death, D’Silva claimed that she and her siblings had reached an oral understanding regarding the use and management of the family property.

The Supreme Court accepted that such arrangements can have legal significance when they are acted upon by family members over time.

“The court’s recognition of oral family arrangements as enforceable is equally significant as families rarely reduce their internal understandings to paper,” said Askari

According to legal experts, the ruling is important because many Indian families manage inherited properties through informal understandings rather than registered partition documents.

“The Supreme Court has adopted a substance-over-form approach. Where the evidence establishes an oral family arrangement that has been acted upon, an eviction claim cannot be defeated merely through technical objections,” said Aayushi Singh, senior partner at Legum Solis.

Daughter’s rights in jointly owned property

The judgement also reinforces that daughters who become co-owners of family property can exercise ownership rights, including managing the property and taking legal action against tenants.

B Shravanth Shanker, managing partner at B Shanker Advocates LLP, said the decision is significant because it deals with three important issues — oral family arrangements, rights of daughters as co-owners, and the ability of a co-owner to seek eviction without absolute ownership.

He said the court’s reasoning confirms that “exclusive ownership or partition of a property is not a pre-condition for maintaining a tenant eviction case”.

The judgement also prevents tenants from challenging eviction proceedings simply by arguing that the person filing the case is not the sole owner.

“Every co-owner is deemed to possess an interest in the entirety of the property and not merely in a fractional portion,” said Sonam Chandwani, managing partner at K S Legal & Associates.

She added that a tenant cannot be expected to decide disputes between co-owners and cannot challenge an eviction petition merely because all owners have not filed the case together.

Court considers tenant’s alternative accommodation

The Supreme Court also examined whether the tenants faced greater hardship than D’Silva.

The court noted that some tenants had access to alternative accommodation and had also sold one such property during the pendency of the proceedings. The court considered this conduct while deciding the case.

“The Supreme Court reaffirmed that courts can consider subsequent events that arise after the institution of proceedings,” said Siddharth Joshi, advocate at Delhi High Court.

He added that tenants must be cautious about actions taken during ongoing eviction proceedings, as steps appearing to defeat the case may influence the court’s decision.

Madhura Samant, founder of Elarra Law Offices, said the judgement provides clarity that lack of exclusive title or formal partition does not automatically prevent a co-owner from protecting property rights.

Impact on property owners and tenants

For property owners, the judgement makes it easier for co-owners to take legal action against tenants where ownership is shared among family members.

For tenants, the ruling highlights that technical challenges around ownership may not succeed if the person filing the eviction case is legally recognised as a co-owner and landlord.

Alay Razvi, managing partner at Accord Juris, said the judgement strengthens the legal position that oral family arrangements, supported by long-standing conduct and possession, can establish ownership rights.

The Supreme Court’s decision is likely to influence disputes involving inherited properties, informal family settlements and tenant eviction proceedings where ownership is shared among multiple heirs.