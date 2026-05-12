AU SFB hikes savings account interest rate to 6.75% on select balance slabs
Higher rate can improve returns on emergency funds but customers should consider other features of a saving account
Amit Kumar New Delhi
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AU Small Finance Bank has raised its annual savings account interest rate to up to 6.75 per cent on select balance slabs. The revision positions the bank among the market’s higher-paying providers, compared to most large banks offering rates between 2.5 per cent and 4 per cent.
AU Small Finance Bank said the revised rate is effective immediately and will apply according to applicable balance slabs and account variants.
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Why the move matters for depositors
For retail savers, a higher savings account interest rate can improve returns on emergency funds, short-term savings and idle balances that are not parked in fixed deposits (FDs).
Unlike fixed deposits, savings accounts offer:
- Instant liquidity
- No lock-in period
- Easy access through UPI, ATM and mobile banking
- Flexibility to withdraw or transfer funds anytime
This makes them suitable for:
- Emergency funds
- Salary accounts
- Monthly household buffers
- Temporary parking of money before investments
A depositor maintaining a balance of Rs 5 lakh at 6.75 per cent annually could potentially earn significantly more interest over a year compared to a standard savings account offering 2.7-3 per cent, though the exact return would depend on slab rates and daily balances.
The bank said interest will be calculated on eligible balances and credited monthly, which may help customers with liquidity and cash-flow management.
Not all customers eligible for the top 6.75 per cent rate. Banks generally offer the highest savings account rates only on specific balance slabs. Lower balances may earn lower interest rates.
Customers should check:
- Applicable balance slabs
- Minimum balance conditions
- Whether the rate applies to regular or premium variants
- Any charges linked to the account
The headline rate of 6.75 per cent may not apply uniformly across all account holders.
What to consider before opening a new account?
Higher interest rates alone should not be the only deciding factor when choosing a savings account.
Customers should also evaluate:
- Safety and credibility of the bank
- Digital banking experience
- Branch and ATM network
- Customer service standards
- Hidden charges and penalties
- Ease of account opening and maintenance.
Are small finance bank deposits safe?
Deposits in scheduled banks, including small finance banks, are covered under Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation insurance up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor, including principal and interest.
However, depositors with very large balances should diversify across institutions instead of concentrating all funds in a single bank.
Small finance banks have increasingly used higher deposit rates to attract retail customers and strengthen their deposit base amid competition from larger private and public sector banks
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First Published: May 12 2026 | 12:11 PM IST