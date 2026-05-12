AU SFB hikes savings account interest rate to 6.75% on select balance slabs

AU Small Finance Bank has raised its annual savings account interest rate to up to 6.75 per cent on select balance slabs. The revision positions the bank among the market’s higher-paying providers, compared to most large banks offering rates between 2.5 per cent and 4 per cent.

AU Small Finance Bank said the revised rate is effective immediately and will apply according to applicable balance slabs and account variants.

Account Incremental amount slab Rate of Interest applicable (per annum) Less than INR 1 Lakh 2.50% INR 1 Lakh to less than INR 3 Lakhs 2.50% INR 3 Lakhs to less than INR 5 Lakhs 2.75% INR 5 Lakhs to less than INR 10 Lakhs 3.50% INR 10 Lakhs to less than INR 25 Crores 6.50% INR 25 Crores to less than INR 100 Crores 6.75%

Why the move matters for depositors

For retail savers, a higher savings account interest rate can improve returns on emergency funds, short-term savings and idle balances that are not parked in fixed deposits (FDs).

Unlike fixed deposits, savings accounts offer:

Instant liquidity

No lock-in period

Easy access through UPI, ATM and mobile banking

Flexibility to withdraw or transfer funds anytime

This makes them suitable for:

Emergency funds

Salary accounts

Monthly household buffers

Temporary parking of money before investments

A depositor maintaining a balance of Rs 5 lakh at 6.75 per cent annually could potentially earn significantly more interest over a year compared to a standard savings account offering 2.7-3 per cent, though the exact return would depend on slab rates and daily balances.

The bank said interest will be calculated on eligible balances and credited monthly, which may help customers with liquidity and cash-flow management.

Not all customers eligible for the top 6.75 per cent rate. Banks generally offer the highest savings account rates only on specific balance slabs. Lower balances may earn lower interest rates.

Customers should check:

Applicable balance slabs

Minimum balance conditions

Whether the rate applies to regular or premium variants

Any charges linked to the account

The headline rate of 6.75 per cent may not apply uniformly across all account holders.

What to consider before opening a new account?

Higher interest rates alone should not be the only deciding factor when choosing a savings account.

Customers should also evaluate:

Safety and credibility of the bank

Digital banking experience

Branch and ATM network

Customer service standards

Hidden charges and penalties

Ease of account opening and maintenance.

Are small finance bank deposits safe?

Deposits in scheduled banks, including small finance banks, are covered under Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation insurance up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor, including principal and interest.

However, depositors with very large balances should diversify across institutions instead of concentrating all funds in a single bank.

Small finance banks have increasingly used higher deposit rates to attract retail customers and strengthen their deposit base amid competition from larger private and public sector banks