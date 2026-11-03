Axis Bank to revise savings account charges from December 1: What changes

Axis Bank customers will have to pay more for certain banking services from December 1, 2026, as the lender revises charges for domestic and non-resident Indian (NRI) savings accounts.

The changes include higher penalties for not maintaining the required minimum balance, increased cheque return charges and a reduction in free cash transactions.

The revised fee structure will affect several savings account categories, including Easy Access, Prime, Prestige, Priority and Burgundy. The bank is also discontinuing EDGE REWARD points for select account holders and tightening the Total Relationship Value (TRV) requirement for certain premium accounts.

Here are the changes customers should know about.

Free cash transactions reduced

Axis Bank will reduce the number of free cash transactions available to customers holding domestic and NRI Easy Access and equivalent accounts, along with Krishi and Sahaj savings accounts.

Currently, customers can make four cash transactions free of charge or transact up to Rs 1 lakh, whichever limit is reached earlier. From December 1, the free transaction limit will fall to three transactions, while the overall cash transaction threshold of Rs 1 lakh will remain unchanged.

Customers who frequently deposit or withdraw cash may therefore incur additional charges once they exhaust the revised free limit.

Minimum balance penalties to increase

The bank is also revising the maximum monthly service fee for customers who fail to maintain the prescribed Average Monthly Balance (AMB).

The penalty will continue to be calculated at 6 per cent of the balance shortfall. However, the maximum charge for domestic Easy Access and equivalent accounts at semi-urban and rural branches will increase from Rs 300 and Rs 150, respectively, to Rs 600.

For NRI Easy Access and equivalent accounts, the maximum penalty at semi-urban and rural locations will also rise from Rs 300 to Rs 600.

The existing maximum charge of Rs 600 for metro and urban branches will remain unchanged. These minimum balance charges will not apply to salaried customers.

EDGE REWARD points to be discontinued

Axis Bank will discontinue EDGE REWARD points for customers holding Burgundy, Priority, Prestige, Prime NRI and Easy NRI accounts from December 1.

This means eligible customers will no longer earn reward points under the existing programme for these account categories. Customers who regularly use their debit cards or banking services to accumulate points should review the impact on their benefits.

Higher relationship value requirement

The Total Relationship Value requirement will increase for select domestic and NRI savings account categories, including Prime, Prestige, Priority, Sampann, Advantage, Arise Women's and Burgundy.

The existing requirement, which stands at 75 per cent of the prescribed TRV level, will increase to 100 per cent.

Customers may need to maintain higher deposits or investments with the bank to meet the revised relationship value requirement.

Cheque return charges revised

The charge for an outward cheque return will increase from Rs 50 for the first return and Rs 100 for subsequent returns to a flat Rs 200 per return.

For NRI Burgundy, Priority, Prestige and Prime account holders, the charge for a deliverable return will rise tenfold, from Rs 50 to Rs 500 per return.

What should customers do?

Customers should check the revised schedule of charges applicable to their specific savings account before December 1. Those who frequently transact in cash, issue cheques or rely on reward points should assess whether the changes will increase their banking costs.

Maintaining the prescribed minimum balance and monitoring cheque payments can help avoid some of the additional charges.